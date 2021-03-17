Abuja mass housing: Contractors to receive payments Friday ― FHA

Management of the Federal Housing Authority (FCT), has assured that contractors, who handled the construction of the Abuja Mass Housing Project for the agency will receive their payments by Friday.

It said the delay experienced was its insistence on due diligence before payments are made.

Contractors, who handled the construction of the Abuja Mass Housing Project for the agency had in the early hours of Tuesday, staged a protest against the agency over non-payment of debt it owed them.

But the FHA in a statement issued by its Head of Public Affairs, Mr Kenneth Chigelu in Abuja, assured that all contractors who had completed their jobs would receive their payments, latest by Friday, March 19th, 2021.

He said: “The management of FHA just rose from a meeting with our contractors with a resolution that all contractors who have completed their jobs would receive their payments, latest by Friday, March 19th,2021.

“The management of FHA did not deliberately withhold the payment of our contractors, with whom the authority has a long-standing good business relationship.

“The little delay in payment was as a result of the management’s stance on due diligence before payments are made. It is good to note that this issue has been amicably resolved.”

