Abuja land ownership row pits NSITF against NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) are at loggerheads over the ownership of two plots of land in Abuja.

This is following a public notice by NSITF declaring the Abuja land ownership documents as lost.

The NSITF had, in a public notice signed by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oluwaseun Faleye, and published in national dailies on Thursday, July 10, 2025, declared as lost the Certificate of Occupancy, Power of Attorney, and Deed of Assignment relating to Plot Numbers MISC 54707 and MISC 54824.

The Fund claimed these plots were in favour of the NSITF Management Board and warned the public and relevant authorities, including the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Abuja Geographical Information System (AGIS), not to deal with any person in possession of the original documents.

However, the NLC has fiercely rejected the notice, describing it as “mischievous,” “utterly ridiculous,” and possibly a product of “sheer ignorance.”

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC emphatically stated:

“We find this publication as mischievous or utterly ridiculous or hopefully, an act of sheer ignorance because the aforesaid plots of land have always belonged to the Nigeria Labour Congress, belong to the Nigeria Labour Congress, and will continue to belong to the Nigeria Labour Congress.”

He stressed that Congress not only owns the land in question but is also in possession of it.

“In a few words, therefore, both the proprietary and possessory rights on, over and about those plots reside with the Nigeria Labour Congress,” Ajaero declared.

Taking a jab at NSITF’s claim, Ajaero argued that: “It is trite knowledge that one cannot claim loss or issue a loss notice over that which one has neither possessory nor proprietary right.”

While the NLC demanded that the NSITF withdraw its public notice, it also indicated that it was not pursuing legal redress at the moment: “We are neither pressing charges nor asking for damages for the embarrassment this public notice has caused us for now,” he added.

The NLC also advised the NSITF to seek proper clarification from both the Congress and the Trust Fund Pensions.

Ajaero said, “NSITF is equally advised to consult the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trustfund Pensions for the true position of the aforesaid plots of land.”

The Congress concluded by calling on the general public and all land authorities, including AGIS and the FCTA, to disregard the NSITF’s publication:

“Finally, the general public, FCTA, AGIS and other authorities vested with powers on land titling are urged to ignore this notice,” the NLC added.

But in a swift, brief response, the NSITF maintained its stance. In a counter-statement signed by its Head of Corporate Affairs, Alexandra Mede, the Fund stated:

“The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has taken note of the press release issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in reaction to our recent publication relating to plots referenced under file numbers MISC 54707 and MISC 54824.”

Reaffirming its earlier position, the Fund added: “The Fund reaffirms its position as stated in its previous publication and maintains full confidence that the appropriate authorities will resolve the matter by the law.”

