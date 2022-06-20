Abuja-Kaduna train victims in captivity may die from snake bites, sickness ― Negotiator

Lead negotiator for the kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers and Publisher of the Kaduna-based Desert Herald Newspaper, Tukur Mamu, has raised the alarm that most of the victims who are still in captivity may hardly survive the next few weeks due to their deteriorating health conditions and the inhumane condition they are subjected to inside the forest.

He made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday.

In the statement, Mamu who is also the media consultant to Sheikh Gummi declared that he will not be part of any engagement that will secure the release of others who are still in captivity for personal reasons.

He was quick to add that he has done his part with the window of mediation he succeeded in opening and for building limited confidence between the government and the abductors coupled with the success of securing the release of the 11 victims.

Even though the negotiator confirmed that the victims were not being molested or beaten in any way, he, however, lamented their situation and insisted that efforts to rescue them must be treated as a national emergency if the government wants most of them to come back alive.

He maintained that he is alerting the leadership of the country, particularly the security agencies and concerned Nigerians that something very urgent must be done immediately to save the lives of the remaining victims.

“This is no time to politicise issues. The lives of very promising, innocent Nigerians are involved in this. Their health condition is deteriorating by the day.

“Even animals without proper care will hardly survive in the environment they are forced to leave for nearly three months now.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“I believe the government is aware and has taken note of the testimony of the 11 victims that were secured. It makes me sad when issues like this should not be treated with dispatch, with the seriousness and speed it requires.

“In addition to lack of diagnosis and treatment coupled with poor nutrition, poor sanitary condition and how they are exposed to unbearable forest life, most of the innocent hostages have lately developed series of life-threatening complications with some vomiting even blood,” he said.

He revealed that the condition of those with already underlining illnesses is fast deteriorating and called on the federal government to act fast before it is too late.

According to him, he feels frustrated and feels the pain whenever he gives updates and publicity to this lingering imbroglio.

He opined that the purpose is not meant in any way to embarrass the government or to create a panic situation amongst the loved ones of the victims but for all those concerned to be alerted about the real development, about the real situation on the ground for urgent collective efforts.

“In addition to sickness that is threatening the lives of many hostages, snakes bites that affect so many of them, I can confirm to you that snakes are many in that forest. Some of them are victims of snake bites as they appear frequently at night. They only depend on local solutions to treat it.

“The bites as we know can be life-threatening. Government is the only authority with the means and powers to end this crisis as soon as possible. And with the right approach, I can assure you it can be achieved within days or weeks. We have proven that in the release of the 11 victims.

“If we can tolerate corrupt officials that are stealing billions every day as a result of which poverty and insecurity increases, for me it is not out of place to use negligible part of such stolen resources to secure such victims whenever the need arises.

“And if for any reason the government did not act promptly, since it has been alerted, they must be prepared to take full responsibility,” he lamented.