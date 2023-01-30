Abuja-Kaduna train to resume service January 31

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train service tomorrow, 31st of January, 2023 after a suspension on Friday due to an accident in Kubwa, Abuja on same day.

Announcing the resumption through a statement by Niyi Alli, NRC said the “Corporation is pleased to announce the recommencement of the Abuja Kaduna Train Service which was suspended on Friday 27th January 2023 due to the derailment that occurred at Kubwa Station on the same date.

Subsequently, the Service will resume on Tuesday 31st January 2023 with the following daily schedule;

•KA2 departs Rigasa at 0700

•Ak1 departs Idu at 10.00

•KA4 departs RIGASA at 13.00hrs

•AK3 departs idu at .16.00.

“However on Wednesdays, only KA2 Will depart Rigasa at 0700 and AK 4 will depart Idu at 16.00” the statement noted.

The statement also said “the Corporation once again regrets any inconvenience our esteemed passengers may have experienced as a result of the temporary suspension of the service.