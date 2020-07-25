Abuja-Kaduna train services to resume on August 29 ― Amaechi

By Tyavzua Saanyol - Abuja
Minister of Transportation, Honourable Rotimi Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday disclosed that commercial activities will resume on the Abuja-Kaduna rail route on August 29, 2020.

Abuja-Kaduna train service has been shutdown for months following the outbreak of COVID19 in Nigeria.

Speaking while on inspection on the rail route, Amaechi noted that there was pressure on him to allow the resumption of the train service.

According to him: “We are being pressured to resume the railway service before Sallah.

“President Buhari approved the reviewed fares as follows, economy N3,000, business class N6,000,” adding that the ministry had even proposed higher fare “but the president approved that we should leave it at that price.”

He said, “most people using the train can afford to pay the fare and most people are of the opinion that it’s nothing compared to the risk of kidnappers on the road,” the minister stated.

