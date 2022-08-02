Abuja-Kaduna train service will resume after all abducted passengers are rescued ― FG

The federal government has disclosed that the Abuja-Kaduna train service would resume commercial activities when all the passengers who were abducted by bandits following an attack on the train about four months ago have been rescued and reunited with their families.

Speaking on Tuesday while inspecting the railway facility at Idu, Abuja, the Minister of Transportation, Engr Mu’azu Sambo, stated that “it is very important to get those Nigerians that have been kidnapped reunited with their families before the train service will resume.

“I think it is important to do that first and foremost. Secondly, we must put in place adequate security and infrastructural measures to protect and prevent all forms of threats that are possible and leave what we cannot do to God but everything humanly possible must be put in place to ensure that the reoccurrence of this nature is automatically eliminated forever.”

He said “technology can make that possible and we are trying to deploy the best technology available anywhere in the world that has served very well in other jurisdictions which we believe can also serve us very well in Nigeria.

“We are in the process of procuring the sensors and that is why I said we must ensure that we put in place every infrastructure that will ensure that lives are safeguarded.

“So, the technology that is going to be deployed is such that you can perceive a threat and eliminate it before you get to the location; that is being proactive.”

The minister explained that “to save the lives of Nigerians is the topmost priority of the government. This railway asset is here to improve the lives of Nigerians. This was the project that was started under the previous administration and unlike the previous administration, we don’t allow any project to be abandoned.

“So, this administration completed it and it’s running it. It is really unfortunate that an attack happened but we must not let that deter us from providing succour to Nigerians.

“The best way to travel as far as I am concerned is by train and by the grace of God, we will make sure the train service resume but not until those things I mentioned have been achieved. Rescue or reunion of those that have been kidnapped with their families and put in place technology that will ensure that threats to lives are eliminated,” he stated.