Abuja-Kaduna train service resumes Monday ― NRC

After close to Ten months, the Federal government is set to resume commercial activities on the Abuja-Kaduna rail route.

About a week ago, the Minister of Transportation, Ma’azu Sambo said while undergoing a readiness assessment inspection on the train facilities in Rigasa, Kaduna that the train would resume within a week.

In furtherance with the pronouncement, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has announced the resumption of the service tomorrow.

In a statement released at the Weekend, the Management of NRC said, “the Federal government through the Ministry of Transportation will resume the Abuja -Kaduna Passenger train service on Monday 5, December 2022.”

The statement said the service will commence with two return services between Abuja and Kaduna.

Sambo had explained at the inspection that necessary security measures were put in place to secure lives and property on the rail route.

Abuja-Kaduna train services were suspended in March 2022 due to an attack on an evening train heading to Kaduna from Abuja.

