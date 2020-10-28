Abuja-Kaduna train killed over 60 cows, Shehu Sani alleges

A former representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani on Wednesday narrated how an Abuja-Kaduna train ran into over 60 cows killing them while on the way to Kaduna.

Sani, who claimed to have been a passenger on board the Abuja-Kaduna train had tweeted that, “Today, the Kaduna-Abuja morning train of which I happened to be a passenger killed over 60 cows that strayed along the tracks.”

“The train finally stopped in the bush and we later moved on.The herdsmen ran into the bush reigning curses.”

Although the Abuja station manager of the Nigerian Railway Corporation denied knowledge of this event, he admitted that trains running into cows along the route had become a weekly occurrence.

The Abuja Station Manager, Paschal Mnoli, told Tribune Online that “I am not aware of the incident, but running into cows on that route is what happens almost on a weekly basis.

“But nobody can be able to give precise details because when they hit the cows, they don’t stop.

“We need to engage the community. What I am saying is that this occurs most often because the cow rearers always go to the tracks.”

The station manager said NRC has for a long time been sensitising the communities. “We have even been visiting the community heads.”

He added that last month the NRC had set up a committee in order to reduce the rate of occurrence.

Tribune Online recalls that in the past, constructing a fence along the rail route was being considered by the Ministry of Transport as the most viable solution to stop train accidents involving cattle.

