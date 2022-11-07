Abuja-Kaduna rail services resume later this month, says minister

The Federal Government, on Monday, announced that the re-opening of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna Rail corridor will be held later this month.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Sambo, made this known to newsmen while presenting President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard in the Transportation Ministry from 2015 to 2022 in Abuja.

Services along the route was closed down following a terrorist attack on the train and its passengers on March 28.

This led to the kidnap of passengers and the destruction of trains and rail tracks along the route.

The Federal Government secured the release of the remaining 23 kidnapped hostages in October and promised to resume services on the route after adequate security measures were put in place.

Sambo said, “The Abuja Kaduna mishap was indeed a very sad one. And by the grace of God, we shall not witness anything like that again, not only because we have committed that to prayer, but also because we have also deliberately taken steps.

”Like you said, yes, indeed, lessons have been learned. And these lessons will be put into place.

”This month of November, we shall resume that service. Remember, I told you for those of you who are reporters from the state house, that we will not resume this service until every Nigerian held in captivity is reunited with their families.”

