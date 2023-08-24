The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has disclosed that the Abuja/Kaduna/Zaria/Kano rehabilitation road project will be completed by 2025.

Speaking in Kaduna after the inspection of the road at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House on Thursday, Umahi noted that they were in Kaduna as a result of a directive by the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tour all senatorial districts and assess the status of ongoing road projects.

He emphasised that their presence in Kaduna is a testament to the importance the President attaches to the region.

“President Tinubu Ahmed has instructed me to personally inspect this project and report directly back to him, which is why we are here. He issued the same directive for the Abuja-Kaduna road, where we were present on Tuesday,”

“Yesterday, we had a meeting with the South West contractors. Tomorrow, we will have a meeting with all the contractors working in the North West region.

“On Saturday, we will focus on North Central, and on Sunday, we will turn our attention to another region,” Mr Umahi stated.

The Minister however commended the Kaduna State Government for its people-centered policies. He noted that despite being relatively new, the government has already made significant achievements in many sectors.

“We are very confident in Kaduna State. My big brother El-rufai has done quite a lot. I am very confident that the new Governor will further improve Kaduna State based on how he has handled it so far,” he asserted.

Speaking while receiving the august visitor on behalf of the government, the state deputy governor, Hajiya Hadiza Balarabe, remarked that the state government is satisfied with the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria road project.

To this end, she appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works to expedite the completion of the project to improve motorists’ security.

She told the visiting Minister that the government and people of Kaduna State are appealing to him during his second phase visit, to consider and ensure completion of the Eastern Bypass- which was commenced in 2002, reviewed in 2017 and had a completion dateline of 2021.





She added, “Mr Minister, that road provides an alternate route for commuters passing through Kaduna from the Southern States and Abuja, thus reducing pressure on Kaduna township roads as well as save travel time for travellers”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE