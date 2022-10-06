Abuja fuel queues caused by Lokoja flood ―​​ NMDPRA

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has blamed the current queues of fuel stations in Abuja on the flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State.

A statement issued by the authority stated that “the Authority wishes to state that the fuel queues are caused by unprecedented flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State, which has submerged a greater part of the city and grounded all vehicular movements.

“This unfortunately has affected the distribution of petroleum products to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and environs.”

NMDPRA added that “As part of measures to mitigate the situation trucking via alternative routes is currently ongoing. The Authority assures the public that there are sufficient petroleum products inland.

NMDPRA advised the general public to avoid panic buying at fuel stations as it is working assiduously with relevant stakeholders and Government agencies to ensure product availability across the country.

The agency also advised marketers not to hoard petroleum products so as not to inflict hardship on Nigerians.

It will be recalled that motorists in Abuja on Tuesday lamented that queues for petrol had resurfaced at filling stations in Abuja. Petrol was reportedly being sold for up to N2,500 to N3,000 for 10 litres.

It will also be recalled that flood waters on Monday took over the Lokoja-Abuja highway resulting in a serious traffic build-up on the highway to the nation’s capital.

