Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi Abuja has received modern dialysis equipment donations from the religious organization, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The items are three modern haemodialysis machines, three electric dialysis chairs, two patient monitors, two infusion pumps, three syringe pumps, and two infant incubators.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Olufunsho Adebiyi, appreciated the church for the kind gesture, describing it as a major boost to the treatment of kidney cases and other related ailments in the hospital.

Adebiyi also expressed optimism that the donated medical equipment would go a long way in preserving and elongating the lives of patients who are suffering from kidney and infant-related conditions.

“With these new additions, the hospital will be able to treat more renal patients timely, and also more infants will benefit from the incubator care.

“I am aware of the effort to establish a renal transplant centre within the clinical services extension complex currently under construction, which will have 25 haemodialysis units and a twin theatre suite for renal transplantation.”

He, therefore, said the standard of treatment that is available to any Nigerian with a kidney condition shall be top-notch as the medical centre is already a hub for open-heart surgeries, laser operations, and spine surgeries among the public-owned health institutions in the Commonwealth nations.”

Adebiyi urged the hospital management to ensure adequate maintenance of the life-saving machines since the approach will be cheaper than procuring new ones.

Earlier, the Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Sa’ad Ahmed, in his remarks, said the health facility has been longing for such intervention as he appreciated the church for the kind gesture.

Dr Saad disclosed in 2021, the first dialysis machine was installed with the necessary manpower put in place.

“A few months later, a second one was added, but these were not anywhere close to the demand for renal dialysis in the hospital. No wonder that the news of this donation was received with great excitement and jubilation.”





“Undoubtedly, this will go a long way in serving many of our patients with dialysis and paediatrics needs.”

“Assessing services has increased three folds since the last three years, from five thousand to more than fifteen thousand per month giving rise to more need for space expansion and some medical equipment like the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), complex surgery equipment, and oncology equipment.”

“We are looking forward to starting kidney transplant soon and having a renal complex with many dialysis machines in the near future.”

Meanwhile, the Church’s President for Africa West Area, Elder Gifford Nielsen, in his speech, explained that the donation was a routine to the organizations, as the church was committed to improving the living standard of less privileged persons in society.

Nielsen also appreciated the efforts and commitment of the health workers who are dedicated to providing quality healthcare services to the people despite the limitations.

“The donation was part of the strengthening family conference, as well as the desire of the church to assist in providing healthcare for less privileged people in society who would not afford the cost of certain healthcare services in the hospital.”

Nielsen also appealed to the management of the hospital to ensure the facilities are maintained so that many people can benefit from the kind gesture, adding that the Church would like to return to the hospital in a few years and be happy to see that the equipment has been helpful to the people.

