Abuja: FCCPC summons travel agency, seals office over consumer complaints

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned a travel agency, TLScontact, to appear before the Commission on Friday, June 20, 2025, to provide explanations regarding consumer complaints.

During an enforcement operation on Thursday in Abuja, the Director of Surveillance and Investigations at the FCCPC, Mrs. Boladale Adeyinka, stated, “This is an enforcement operation against TLScontact, and as you are aware, they provide visa support services to Nigerian consumers.

“On March 25, 2025, based on a consumer complaint, a letter was served to them to address the issue, in line with the Commission’s process for the amicable resolution of consumer complaints.

“However, the officers of TLScontact, rather than respond to the complaint, proceeded to assault our officers who were lawfully performing their duties to protect and enforce the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act.

“Upon receipt of this report, the Commission directed that they be summoned to appear before the Commission pursuant to Section 33 of the FCCPA.

“The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Tunji Bello, also directed that the premises be sealed for conducting services that the Commission reasonably considers suspicious.”

She added that the Commission has summoned the top management of TLScontact to appear before the FCCPC by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025, to respond to the consumer complaints.

“The conduct of TLScontact and its officers contravenes the provisions of the FCCPA. The property and premises have been deemed inimical, and therefore, their operations have been suspended,” the Director stated.

According to the summons notice seen by the Nigerian Tribune, the FCCPC noted: “Pursuant to the authority of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 (FCCPA), YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED.”

