Abuja Continental housekeeping team triumphs at 8th IHTEF’s prestigious award

Abuja Continental Hotel has been awarded the Best Housekeeping Hotel of the year at the iconic Bed-Making Challenge competition during the 8th International Hospitality & Tourism Expo and Forum (IHTEF), held at the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre.

Chibuikem Diala, Executive Director of the IHTEF Secretariat, announced that the bed-making competition was established to promote skills development, workforce empowerment, and sustainable practices within the hospitality industry while highlighting frontline talent and honoring the crucial role of housekeeping.

Akpa David Chinonso of Abuja Continental Hotel received the prize for demonstrating exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism in a highly competitive environment.

In response to this recognition, the General Manager of Abuja Continental Hotel stated that this achievement showcased the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability in the hospitality sector.

Akpa David Chinonso, a dedicated member of the Abuja Continental Housekeeping team, emerged victorious in the Bed-Making Challenge, securing first place among hospitality professionals from across Nigeria.

He emphasised that this remarkable achievement highlighted the level of skill, precision, and attention to detail exhibited by the entire housekeeping team at Abuja Continental.

He noted that the IHTEF conference served as a cornerstone for advocating excellence, sustainability, and innovation within Africa’s hospitality sector.

Brett, the General Manager, stated, “The Bed-Making Competition, which is a core part of the event, is designed to recognize the finest in housekeeping skills while fostering creativity, quality, and professionalism among Africa’s leading hospitality establishments.”

He expressed immense pride in David and the entire housekeeping team for this outstanding achievement.

“The team’s win at the IHTEF Conference reinforces Abuja Continental’s dedication to the values of excellence and sustainability, reflecting the hotel’s overarching mission to elevate the standards of African hospitality,” Brett asserted.

He added that this recognition comes at a crucial time when the hospitality industry is evolving and striving for more sustainable and innovative practices. Abuja Continental remains at the forefront of these developments.

Brett assured all stakeholders that Continental Hotels Nigeria is committed to being the Signature of African hospitality, understanding and appreciation of African art and culture.

