Travel pulse and M.I.C.E

Abuja Continental housekeeping team triumphs at 8th IHTEF’s prestigious award

Wale Olapade
Abuja Continental housekeeping team
Project Mgr, IHTEF Bedmaking Competition , Gab Nwachukwu , Founder, IHTEF , Engr Chibuikem Diala; Winner|National Champion IHTEF Bedmaking Competition, David Akpan of Abuja Continental Hotel; Group GM, Continental Hotels, Karl Hala and Judge, Bedmaking Competition, Florence Tayo, at the IHTEF Annual House keeping Awards, in Abuja.

Abuja Continental Hotel has been awarded the Best Housekeeping Hotel of the year at the iconic Bed-Making Challenge competition during the 8th International Hospitality & Tourism Expo and Forum (IHTEF), held at the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre.

Chibuikem Diala, Executive Director of the IHTEF Secretariat, announced that the bed-making competition was established to promote skills development, workforce empowerment, and sustainable practices within the hospitality industry while highlighting frontline talent and honoring the crucial role of housekeeping.

Akpa David Chinonso of Abuja Continental Hotel received the prize for demonstrating exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism in a highly competitive environment.

In response to this recognition, the General Manager of Abuja Continental Hotel stated that this achievement showcased the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability in the hospitality sector.

Akpa David Chinonso, a dedicated member of the Abuja Continental Housekeeping team, emerged victorious in the Bed-Making Challenge, securing first place among hospitality professionals from across Nigeria.

He emphasised that this remarkable achievement highlighted the level of skill, precision, and attention to detail exhibited by the entire housekeeping team at Abuja Continental.

He noted that the IHTEF conference served as a cornerstone for advocating excellence, sustainability, and innovation within Africa’s hospitality sector.

Brett, the General Manager, stated, “The Bed-Making Competition, which is a core part of the event, is designed to recognize the finest in housekeeping skills while fostering creativity, quality, and professionalism among Africa’s leading hospitality establishments.”

He expressed immense pride in David and the entire housekeeping team for this outstanding achievement.

“The team’s win at the IHTEF Conference reinforces Abuja Continental’s dedication to the values of excellence and sustainability, reflecting the hotel’s overarching mission to elevate the standards of African hospitality,” Brett asserted.

He added that this recognition comes at a crucial time when the hospitality industry is evolving and striving for more sustainable and innovative practices. Abuja Continental remains at the forefront of these developments.

Brett assured all stakeholders that Continental Hotels Nigeria is committed to being the Signature of African hospitality, understanding and appreciation of African art and culture.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article I never said I was out to destroy Tinubu’s Yoruba govt — Senator Natasha Senator Natasha disowns cloned audio, false video in circulation
Next Article Cross River health insurance workshop, Cross River agency moves to transform health insurance systems, tackle maternal

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×