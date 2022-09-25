Abuja broadcasting corporation targets N1bn capitalization ― Lawan

The Abuja Broadcasting Corporation Limited (ABC), managers of Aso Radio and Television said they were targeting to raise N1 billion capital to drive reforms embarked upon and run the corporation effectively as a commercial enterprise.

Managing Director, ABC Ltd., Damisa Ibrahim Lawan disclosed this when he briefed newsmen over the weekend on Katampe Hills headquarters of the Corporation in Abuja.

Lawan said: “When we came into office in 2017, we met abandoned equipment that depreciated due to technological advancement. We want to commercialise this place to run as an enterprise.

Thank God we have put in place an organisation we can all be proud of.

“One Billion Naira capitalisation is our dream. For us to fully commercialize, we must be seen and heard at all times” he stated.

The MD stated that part of the reforms carried out under him which repositioned the organization on the right path include on-the-hand training of the Corporation’s personnel and as well as upgrading of service to DSTV on channel 392.

He added that he was able to record the achievements so far through “perseverance and strategic thinking”, which has necessitated the leap forward even during economic challenges.

Revealing plans by ABC to change its model of covering Abuja, Lawan noted that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello was a quiet achiever who did not like the showmanship, but has turned the Territory into a construction site.

“Abuja is practically a construction site. There are projects everywhere; not only in the City Centre but also in the satellite towns” he stated.

He stated this and disclosed that he was coming out with programmes such as Abuja File, City Managers and Abuja Master Plan to focus on showcasing these achievements and reporting Abuja much more effectively.

Lawan stressed that land was Abuja’s significant and God-given resource which required special focus to educate investors coming into the Territory to be aware of how to go about land acquisition and usage, so as to help them avoid getting into challenges.

Making case for professional journalism, the MD tasked the media on the ethics of the profession, regretting the havoc wrecked by interlopers through citizens journalism, where verification -a

a critical tool in the profession is usually relegated to the background.

