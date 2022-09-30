Abuja airport processed over 5 million passengers in 2021—FAAN

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Thursday disclosed that over Five million passengers were processed through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja in 2021.

Speaking in Abuja at the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Airport, the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Hamisu Yadudu applauded the development achieved at the NAIA since establishment.

He stated that “just like the stages in the product life cycle, a concept in marketing; which are introduction, Growth, Maturity and Decline, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja came into being 40 years ago.

“I am glad that the airport has continued to grow by leaps and bounds since then. In the year 2021 for example, a total of 5,323,905 passengers were processed through the airport, which was a whopping 37.23 per cent increase on the year 2020 figures. In terms of facility upgrade, the airport also has been quite progressive.”

Represented by the Director Operations, Capt. Muktar Yusuf Muye, the MD said “the trajectory of progress has been upward ever since, as passengers and stakeholders have commended the level of facilities and service delivery at the airport.

“As a testament to this, the airport was adjudged the Best Airport in Safety for the year 2018 by Airport Council International, Africa Region. The airport also received ACI’s Airport Service Quality Award in the year 2020, amongst several others.

“Therefore, I am particularly elated that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja is not only celebrating its 40th anniversary, but has continued to wax stronger and stronger.”

Yadudu commended the contributions of all staff, both past and present, as well as partners and stakeholders for the last 40 years. “The milestone being celebrated today could not have been achievable without your hard work and cooperation.

“So, as we continue to celebrate this notable feat, I want to charge you all to continue to strive harder to deliver the best possible service to our highly esteemed passengers at this airport. I urge you all to progressively consolidate on the labour of our heroes past in this airport.

“We must continue to improve on our service delivery. I am confident that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and other airports in Nigeria will be ranking amongst the best of airports in the world, in no distant time” he stated.

Also speaking, the Regional General Manager/ Airport Manager of NAIA, Abuja, Kabir Mohammed revealed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the construction of a new runway at Abuja airport.

“The new runway will come with a new terminal and a new fire station” stating that “i don’t know how long the construction will take but once that is achieved, it will improve on passengers output as well as businesses at the airport.”

Although Mohammed lamented that unavailability of constant power supply has been a big challenge to the operations at the airport.

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) was established on the 29th of September, 1982.





