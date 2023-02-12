Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has tasked traditional leaders in Nigeria for peaceful and violent free general elections.

Governor Sani Bello gave the charge during the Coronation and Presentation of Staff of Office to the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammad Barau Mu’azu II at the Federal College of Education Field, in Kontagora.

He said the traditional leaders as custodians of cultural heritage, people look up to them to be non-partisan before, during, and after the elections.

According to him, this is another opportunity for the traditional Institutions/rulers to uphold the people’s confidence and consolidate the gains of their forebears by ensuring our nation’s continued peace, stability, and progress.

The Governor, however, described Sarkin Sudan as a gentle, compassionate, humble man, full of perseverance and faith in the will of God.

He expressed optimism that the 7th Emir of Kontagora will provide the needed leadership to propel development of the Emirate as he is from a courageous and pious lineage.

” I congratulate the people of Kontagora for having an Emir whose pedigree, exposure and experience will be of great advantage in attracting phenomenal socio-economic development to the emirate and the state as a whole,” he said.

He also commended the kingmakers for a credible process that brought about the appointment of the Emir, which he said further broadens the legitimacy and integrity of the traditional system while promising that government will continue to engage traditional institutions in governance.

In his acceptance speech, HRH, Sarkin Sudan, Alhaji Barau II, assured that he will stand by all his subjects and ensure peace, security and development of the Emirate while urging the people to remain law-abiding and compassionate to one another.

The Emir appreciated the Governor for his support towards the event’s success and for all those who attended.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs ( SCIA), His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, in his remarks, reminded Sarkin Sudan that leadership comes with huge responsibilities; hence, he should allow God to guide him in leading the people based on justice and equity for a successful reign.





The Sultan urged all that contested the throne to sheath their swords and join hands with the Sarkin Sudan to develop the Emirate adding that the Emir of Kontagora should strengthen the existing cordial relationship between his Emirate and the Caliphate.

The Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, administered the oath of office and allegiance to the Sarkin Sudan, supervised by the Governor.

The 7th Sarkin Sudan was born in 1974 to the late Sarkin Sudan Mu’azu Ibrahim and obtained various academic certificates at different levels from 1980 to 2017.

He is the grandson of the late Sarkin Sudan Ibrahim Nagwamatse and an entrepreneur with many years of experience.

Before his appointment, he has held various leadership positions at Salwa Global Company.

The 47-year-old Emir is the 7th child of a family of 8, the 7th Emir who contested among 47 contestants to ascend the throne.

The ceremony’s highlight was the presentation of royalty items comprising the Holy Qur’an, spear, and staff of office.

Some dignitaries at the event were the Minister for State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, who represented the President. APC Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shetima, Deputy House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, NASS Members, immediate past Governor of the state, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Musa Ibeto.

Others were APC Zonal Vice Chairman Alhaji Muazu Bawa Rijau, Gubernatorial candidate of the Party in the State, Hon. Umaru Mohammed Bago, Members of the State Executive Council, Members of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, Emirs of Zaria, Jama’are, Talata Mafara, and of Yauri.