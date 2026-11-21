Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has warned newly admitted students against cultism, cybercrime, substance abuse and other social vices capable of derailing their academic pursuits and destroying their future.

The university also cautioned students against examination malpractice, bullying and the irresponsible use of artificial intelligence, urging them to embrace discipline, integrity and academic excellence as they begin their university education.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, gave the warning on Saturday during the institution’s 18th matriculation ceremony, where 2,442 students were formally admitted into various academic programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The ceremony marked the formal admission of 2,089 regular undergraduate students, 77 Open and Distance Learning students and 276 part-time students.

Breaking down the undergraduate admission figures, Olarinde said 306 students were admitted into the College of Social and Management Sciences, 307 into Sciences, 275 into Pharmacy, 684 into Medicine and Health Sciences, 171 into Law and 346 into Engineering.

Addressing the matriculating students, the Vice-Chancellor described their admission as an opportunity that demanded discipline, responsibility and an unwavering commitment to academic excellence.

She urged them to be conscious of the influence of their associations, noting that the friends they kept could significantly shape their habits, reputation, academic performance and eventual future.

According to her, university education goes beyond obtaining academic certificates, as it also entails character formation, emotional maturity, leadership development and the acquisition of values necessary for meaningful contributions to society.

Olarinde charged the students to uphold ABUAD’s guiding philosophy of Labour, Service and Integrity, stressing that hard work, selfless service and honesty must remain the foundation of their academic and professional pursuits.

She also warned against the misuse of artificial intelligence and other emerging digital technologies, insisting that students must not compromise academic integrity by presenting machine-generated materials or another person’s intellectual work as their original research.

According to her, “The company you keep will influence your habits, attitude, reputation and ultimately your destiny. Surround yourselves with people who encourage learning, discipline, honesty and constructive ambition.

“Stay away from cultism, substance abuse, bullying, examination malpractice, cybercrime and every other form of misconduct that can destroy your future and bring disrepute to your family and this University.

“No momentary pleasure or misguided friendship is worth the sacrifice of your education, character or good name.

“You are entering the University at a time when digital technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, are transforming the way knowledge is created, accessed and applied.

“These tools can support research, improve productivity and open new frontiers of learning. However, technology must never become a substitute for independent thinking, genuine scholarship or personal integrity.

Use digital tools responsibly.

“Do not present another person’s work, or material generated by a machine, as your own original effort in violation of academic rules.

“Remember that the value of your degree depends not only on the result you obtain but also on the knowledge and competence you genuinely possess.”