ABUAD lecturer, Ekiti NUJ officer, others emerge as AAUA alumni executive

The alumni association of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), has elected a new set of leaders to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years.

The election which was held at the weekend in Akungba Akoko during the biennial worldwide convention of alumni association followed the expiration of the tenure of the Oyekunle Adetoba-led executive council.

At the convention, Dr Olumide Olugbemi-Gabriel of the English department at the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), was elected unopposed as the president of the association following the withdrawal of his opponent, Dr Oladipupo Olayiwola, from the contest.

Also, the chairman of the state information chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ekiti State, Mr Oluwaseun Ogunsakin, was elected as the events and publicity officer of the association.

Others elected are Saka Olokungboye as second vice president; Yisau Kazeem, general secretary; Akinyemi Akintan, treasurer; Awopetu Niyi, financial secretary; Rasaki Babajide, assistant secretary; and Lawal Olanrewaju as an ex-officio.

In his acceptance speech, the association’s worldwide president, Dr Olugbemi-Gabriel, commended the delegates for ensuring a hitch-free election as worthy ambassadors of the university.

Olugbemi-Gabriel, who noted that the task before his administration is daunting, stated that all hands must be on the deck in order for the association to make positive impacts.

He highlighted the vision of his administration to include: completion of the ongoing hostel project and provision of scholarship for indigent students, among others.

While speaking on the low participation of women in the activities of the association, the new president stressed the need to increase inclusiveness and embrace gender balance.

Earlier, the former president, Adetoba listed the ongoing hostel project and the cooperative initiative as legacies left behind by his administration.





The election was monitored by the university’s director of Advancement, Professor Victor Olumekun who represented the vice chancellor, Professor Olugbenga Ige at the event.

