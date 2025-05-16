ABUAD Hospital wins award for outstanding medical infrastructure, patient-centeredness

The ultra-modern 400-bed ABUAD Multi-System Hospital (AMSH), endorsed by leading healthcare stakeholders as the “most well-equipped Hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa” has won the 2025 Nigerian Health Excellence Award (NHEA) Special Recognition Award.

This latest award among a retinue of others is in appreciation of what NHEA acknowledges as the hospital’s “exceptional achievements in redefining medical excellence and setting a new standard for healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria.”

The cheering news was contained in a letter dated April 24, 2025, signed by the Dr Anthony Omolola, the chairman, Advisory Council of the NHEA, and Dr Olaokun Soyinka, a member of the Advisory Board of the NHEA.

According to the duo of Omolola and Soyinka, “This recognition honors world-class healthcare institutions that have redefined standards in hospital management, clinical delivery, patient experience, and innovation within Nigeria’s healthcare system.”

They added: “Since inception, AMSH has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge, patient-centered healthcare services through state-of-the-art infrastructure, skilled professionals, and visionary leadership.

“The hospital has become a national model for tertiary healthcare delivery, with achievements including deployment of advanced diagnostic and interventional technologies, successful execution of complex surgical procedures, including open-heart and neurosurgeries, integration of telemedicine and digital health innovations, a reputation for exceptional patient care, research, and international medical collaborations.”

Emphasizing the superlative qualities inherent in AMSH, the award organisers acknowledged that the hospital’s presence in Ado-Ekiti has continued to bridge the healthcare gap in underserved regions, thereby elevating Nigeria’s potential as a destination for world-class medical services and healthcare tourism.

Since the hospital commenced operations in 2017, it has made giant strides in different specialties of medicine, performing cutting-edge surgical and medical procedures such as: open heart surgeries, cardiac interventional procedures, spine surgeries, brain surgeries, plastic and reconstruction surgeries, hip and knee joint replacement surgeries, major eye surgeries, haemodialysis, interventional radiology procedures, kidney transplantation, renal biopsy, and daily medical operations in different areas of medicine.

Some of the high-tech medical equipment available in any hospital which are deployed for sophisticated surgeries include: five modular theatres, three MRI machines, Toshiba Infinix -cf-i/mono-plane Cathlab machine, Intra-Aortic balloon pump, Maquet Vario twin -HL20 heart lung machine, Maquet servo air ventilator, Servo-I adult ventilator with compressor, Non-invasive ventilation software, humidifier, IVF facilities, a modern dialysis centre consisting of 21 state-of-the-art dialysis machines, a modern blood bank and transfusion service centre, Ministry of Aviation-certified modern helipad to ease transportation of patients and clients to ABUAD Multi-system hospital and the university, a building for the military to aid security, and special beds among several others.

This year’s (11th) edition of NHEA, with the theme: “Collaborating for Impact: Strengthening Health Systems through the SWAp Approach,” underscores the power of multi-sectoral collaboration in shaping resilient health systems, with AMSH standing as a prime example of how visionary partnerships between education, private enterprise, and public health priorities can drive long-term transformation in medical care delivery.

Other distinguished individuals and organisations that will be honoured at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, June 27, 2025 include Eura-care Multi-Specialist Hospital for pioneering Diagnostics & Specialist Care, LUTH Cancer Centre (NSIA/LUTH) for Oncology Innovation & Public-Private Partnership, Iwosan Lagoon Hospital, the first Hospital in West Africa to be JCI-accredited, Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Ebute Metta, as the outstanding Tertiary Institution of the Year, Duchess Hospital for Nigeria’s Innovative Private Specialist Hospital, and Marcelle Ruth Cancer & Specialist Hospital for Excellent and World-Class Oncology.

Yet others include Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), for outstanding and Excellent Public Tertiary Institution, Dangote Foundation for NGO with an Outstanding Impact on Nigeria Healthcare, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State for e-Health Advocacy, Dr Stella Okoli (Emzor) for Pharmaceutical Entrepreneurship & Philanthropy, Dr Sunny Kuku (EkoCorp) for Private Medical Leadership, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi (Juli Pharmacy) for Visionary Health Policy Advocacy, Late Professor Adeyemo Elebute for pioneering Medical Education & Research, and Late Major Gen. Aderonke Kale, a trailblazer in mental health & military medicine, as well as Professor Eyitayo Lambo.

The organisers emphasised its belief that the inclusion of AMSH among these renowned institutions and personalities is not only well-deserved, but also timely.

About ABUAD Multi-System Hospital

To complement its Medical Training Programme, ABUAD built an ultra-modern 400-bed Multi-system Hospital, the best of its type around which was commissioned in an elaborate ceremony on October 20, 2017.

In its avowed determination to ensure that the Multi-system Hospital stands out as a clear leader and the toast of its peers in Africa, Babalola populated it with the most modern and sophisticated medical equipment and hired the best of hands that will make it the hospital of first choice in Africa.

To realise its dream of quality Medical Education and superlative Health Care delivery, ABUAD Multi-system Hospital is in partnership with reputable global players in the Healthcare industry in Europe as well as Bridge of Life (BoL) and Project C.U.R.E of the United States of America.

The place of the Multi-system Hospital has been corroborated by top rate Medical Educators such as: Professor Isaac Folorunso Adewole, former Minister for Health, who said: “This hospital will offer us what we hitherto believe cannot happen in this country. It will also improve the poor health Indicators in Nigeria. With what I have seen here today, this hospital matches the best in the world, and it will certainly put an end to medical tourism outside Nigeria,” and Professor Temitope Alonge, former CMD, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, who said: “I have worked in many Hospitals both here in Nigeria and in Europe. This hospital beats most hospitals where I have worked in Europe. This surely will be the answer to outward medical tourism. With what is here in this hospital, there is no reason why any of our doctors should want to go abroad for their Sabbatical. All they need is here.”

Celebrating the cheering news in Ado-Ekiti, an elated Babalola said: “Today marks yet another milestone in the history of our university. I am happy that what we are doing here in Ado-Ekiti is not only being noticed by concerned stakeholders, but it has put our name on the national and international grid of attainment and excellence”.

He added: “We started well. We are doing very well, and we will continue to do well with the cooperation of all stakeholders, including the students, the teachers, our dear parents who believe so much in us and of course the Regulatory Bodies such as the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Ministry of Health, the NUC, the MDCN, the Council for Legal Education, NSE, COREN, CIBN and ICAN among several other professional bodies.”

Babalola, a former Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), expressed joy at the latest accomplishment by his hospital, noting that this pleasant and encouraging news of additional feather to the university’s well-adorned hat of awards will surely buoy and fast-track his (Babalola’s) dream and vision to reform functional education and quality healthcare delivery in this clime.

Olofintila, ABUAD's Director of Corporate Affairs

