ABUAD hospital set for surgical services on prostate cancer

The management of Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital (AMSH) has announced that the health facility will soon begin performing radical prostatectomies for patients diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Kolawole Ogundipe, disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti.

Professor Ogundipe stated that the radical prostatectomy, an advanced urological surgical procedure, would enable the hospital to manage complex cases locally, ensuring that patients receive timely and comprehensive care without the need to travel abroad.

The CMD added that these services would be delivered by the Marengo Asia Renal Team in collaboration with the hospital’s medical experts.

He said, “We remain committed to establishing AMSH as a leading centre for kidney transplantation in Nigeria, as our facility continues to gain recognition as a national and regional reference point for excellence in renal care.

“In addition to kidney transplants, the Marengo Asia Renal Team will also be offering advanced urological surgical services.

“They will soon be performing a radical prostatectomy on a patient diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer.

“This curative surgical intervention underscores our expanding capacity to manage complex cases locally.

“It will also ensure that patients receive timely and comprehensive care without the burden of travelling abroad.”

He further noted that the hospital’s recently established IVF centre has recorded significant achievements in providing assisted reproductive services. He said, “We are pleased to announce that the centre is receiving an increasing number of requests from clients, which are being diligently followed up by our expert fertility team.”

On his part, the team lead of the Marengo Asia Renal Team, Dr Rajeev Sood, stressed the importance of cancer screening for Nigerians from the age of 50, stating that early detection of terminal illnesses could safeguard their health in later years.

The surgeon asserted that cancer is curable if detected at an early stage, adding, “AMSH has the necessary equipment for such treatments and other critical cases, all at minimal cost.”

Professor Sood also maintained that kidney transplantation is more reliable than dialysis, noting that a transplant has a greater impact compared to long-term dialysis, which may take years for patients to manage.

