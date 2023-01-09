ABU to establish distance learning in Saudi Arabia

Plans are afoot by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna State to establish a centre in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of the institution’s internationalization project to promote its distance learning degree programs across the globe.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala, disclosed this when the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, of Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA), Dr. Aminu Ado, called on him at the weekend.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs directorate of the university on Sunday, quoted the VC explaining that the University established its presence in Dubai early last year when its Distance Learning Centre partnered with stakeholders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attract eligible candidates for e-learning academic programs.

He said that the University, having established itself as a leading institution in modern open distance learning and e-learning deliveries, launched its internationalization project in the UK also last year to attract foreign students and qualified Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, of Federal University, Dutsinma, Dr. Aminu Ado, was in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in the company of Bursar, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Gafai; and University Librarian, Dr. Ukashatu Hamza Musa, to understudy ABU Distance Learning Centre to replicate same at Federal University, Dutsinma.

Prof. Bala further disclosed that ABU was already in partnership with UNESCO-ICHEI for capacity building in the area of digital education, saying that in the next 10 to 20 years the entire learning process would be digital globally.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the initiative by the Federal University, Dusinma to learn from the ABU Distance Learning experience and stressed that the “more education you have the better”.

He said that ABU as a first-generation university in Nigeria would assist FUDMA to establish its distance learning programs and advised that the young university must work hard in the area of training and retraining of staff to achieve the desired objectives.

“This is a good initiative indeed. You can start, but you should know that maintaining the program is very important, as you have to work very hard.

“We are ready to assist you when you are ready. But don’t always think we have the solutions to all your problems because the pressure on ABU is much”, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and members of his team for the visit and wished them all the best.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, of Federal University, Dutsinma, Dr. Aminu Ado, had earlier told the Vice-Chancellor of his institution’s plans to begin the distance learning program, saying that based on their study the best place to come for guidance was Ahmadu Bello University.