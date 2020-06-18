ABU students distribute palliatives to Kaduna communities

STUDENTS of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, under the aegis of Enactus ABU, have distributed palliatives to at least 20 households in two communities in the state.

The group has also begun the distribution of palliatives to another 100 households in the state.

Team leader of Enactus ABU, James Onaji, who spoke to Nigeria Tribune on the launch of the second phase of the distribution which started on Monday, said the donation drive is aimed at putting smiles on the faces of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Onaji said that the pandemic had affected the lives of many lives as a result of the imposed lockdown.

He said the team successfully raised a sum of N125,000 which was used to get food items, including rice, yam, spaghetti, salt and seasoning cubes, distributed during the first phase.

The team lead said: “Kaduna State has over 400 registered cases and over 100 active cases which led to a government-imposed lockdown. The lockdown has hindered a lot of people from meeting their daily needs; the ‘hunger virus’ has become deadlier than the coronavirus itself.

“Noticing this, we at Enactus Ahmadu Bello University decided to do the little we can to mitigate the hunger. The Enactus Ahmadu Bello University Food Support Programme was launched on 10th of May, 2020.

“Our aim was to reach out to 350 people in 50 families across two communities; Bomo and Samaru both located in Zaria, Kaduna State, and we got donations from our members and a few people outside.

“We didn’t meet our target, but the joy on the faces of the people was satisfying. We were able to reach out to 20 families; 10 each in Bomo and Bakin Kasuwar, Samaru.

“Phase two of this has just been launched and we are targeting 100 families in four communities in Kaduna State.

“Our aim is to put smiles on the faces of people who really need it, and we call on everyone that can and is willing to help the underprivileged people in these communities to donate and be part of our story.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: APC Names Ajimobi Acting Chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, announced Senator Abiola Ajimobi as its acting National Chairman. This followed affirmation of the suspension of National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, by an Appeal Court… Read Full Story

FG Threatens To Sack Striking Doctors As Meeting Ends In Deadlock

Following the failure of the marathon meeting between the Federal Government and the doctors under the auspices of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to reach a compromise, the government on Tuesday threatened to sack all striking doctors who fail to report to work on Wednesday… Read Full Story

I’ll Protect Children Against Sexual Violence ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged the commitment of the government to protect children from sexual violence, domestic abuse and exploitation as Nigeria join the international community to celebrate the Day of the African Child… Read Full Story

Osinbajo’s Committee Did Not Call For Suspension Of NYSC ― Laolu Akande

Contrary to reports circulating in the mainstream media, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo did not call for the suspension of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Tribune Online reports. Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made this known on Tuesday on Twitter… Read Full Story

Attempt To Link Me With Naira Marley’s Flight Ridiculous ― Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Tuesday described as ridiculous, attempts to link him with a flight that conveyed hip-hop star, Azeez Fashola is popularly known as Naira Marley, to Abuja for a concert last… Read Full Story

Nigeria Lost N27.5bn To Oil Pipeline Vandalism In 2018 ― Audit Report

The newly published oil and gas 2018 audit report has revealed that a total of N27.551billion was lost to pipeline vandalism within the year. It stated that a total of 1,894 breaks were recorded with a loss of 204,397.07 cubic metres of crude product… Read Full Story