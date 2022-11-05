ABU don to represent Nigeria on Africa’s Nuclear Science Mgt Committee

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
ABU Don to represent Nigeria

The African Regional Co-operative Agreement for Research, Development, and Training Related to Nuclear Science and Technology (AFRA) has appointed Professor Maryam Aminu of Ahmadu Bello University as a member of its Programme Management Committee (AFRA- PMC).

ABU Don to represent Nigeria,

This was contained in a statement issued by the university’s Director of Public Relations, Auwalu Umar, and made available to the Sunday Tribune on Saturday.

The statement noted that “Aminu’s selection as AFRA PMC member was endorsed at the 32nd Meeting of AFRA Representatives, which took place in Vienna, Austria, in September 2021.

” By this development, Prof. Maryam represents Nigeria on the Committee, whose other members were drawn from Algeria, Egypt, Mali, Morocco, and South Africa.

“Ms. Dina Husseiny Farag, who represents Egypt on the regional body, is the Chair of the Committee with Maryam as Secretary.

Maryam, a professor of virology and immunology, is the Head of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The statement said, “Ali Ada, AFRA Chair, who conveyed the appointment in a letter, congratulated her on behalf of AFRA Member States.

Also, a ‘Certificate of Completion’ was presented to her for attending the AFRA Committees Induction Workshop held in November last year.

” Apart from the Programme Management Committee (PMC), AFRA also has two other committees whose memberships were drawn from Cameroon, Ghana, Madagascar, Zambia, Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda, and Sudan, the statement added.

The two other regional committees are AFRA Partnership Building and Resource Mobilization (AFRA-PBRMC), as well as AFRA High-Level Steering Committee on Human Resource Development and Nuclear Knowledge (AFRA-HLSC).

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Deputy Director-General had during the AFRA Committees deliberations urged the organisation to focus on the “real needs and priorities” of its African region.

Referring to the limited human capital in AFRA States Parties, the IAEA Deputy Director-General further encouraged the organization to promote the establishment of regional and sub-regional training centres to pool expertise and thus strengthen capacity to meet regional training needs.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

IPOB protest: Kanu’s family warns of more protests if FG refuses court order

Latest News

2023 presidency: Yoruba race must not be put to shame, Folarin tells electorates

Latest News

Contact me if you want to join US army: Gen Azubuike gives open invitation

Latest News

God has not told me yet whether there will be elections next year ― Adeboye

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More