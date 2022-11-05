ABU don to represent Nigeria on Africa’s Nuclear Science Mgt Committee

The African Regional Co-operative Agreement for Research, Development, and Training Related to Nuclear Science and Technology (AFRA) has appointed Professor Maryam Aminu of Ahmadu Bello University as a member of its Programme Management Committee (AFRA- PMC).

This was contained in a statement issued by the university’s Director of Public Relations, Auwalu Umar, and made available to the Sunday Tribune on Saturday.

The statement noted that “Aminu’s selection as AFRA PMC member was endorsed at the 32nd Meeting of AFRA Representatives, which took place in Vienna, Austria, in September 2021.

” By this development, Prof. Maryam represents Nigeria on the Committee, whose other members were drawn from Algeria, Egypt, Mali, Morocco, and South Africa.

“Ms. Dina Husseiny Farag, who represents Egypt on the regional body, is the Chair of the Committee with Maryam as Secretary.

Maryam, a professor of virology and immunology, is the Head of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The statement said, “Ali Ada, AFRA Chair, who conveyed the appointment in a letter, congratulated her on behalf of AFRA Member States.

Also, a ‘Certificate of Completion’ was presented to her for attending the AFRA Committees Induction Workshop held in November last year.

” Apart from the Programme Management Committee (PMC), AFRA also has two other committees whose memberships were drawn from Cameroon, Ghana, Madagascar, Zambia, Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda, and Sudan, the statement added.

The two other regional committees are AFRA Partnership Building and Resource Mobilization (AFRA-PBRMC), as well as AFRA High-Level Steering Committee on Human Resource Development and Nuclear Knowledge (AFRA-HLSC).

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Deputy Director-General had during the AFRA Committees deliberations urged the organisation to focus on the “real needs and priorities” of its African region.

Referring to the limited human capital in AFRA States Parties, the IAEA Deputy Director-General further encouraged the organization to promote the establishment of regional and sub-regional training centres to pool expertise and thus strengthen capacity to meet regional training needs.

