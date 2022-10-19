ABU announces resumption date of academic activities

The Senate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has announced the new date for the resumption of academic activities.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs Directorate of the University, Auwalu Umar and made available to the Tribune Online on Wednesday.

The decision was reached on Wednesday during its 516 emergency meetings following the suspension of the eight months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The statement noted that “recall in its earlier meeting on 25th, November 2021 during its 513 meetings, the senate had approved a date. However, due to the prolonged ASUU strike the senate had now revised the date to 24th, October 2022 as the resumption date.

“To this end, the university will resume on Monday, 24th October 2022

“To this end, students are advised to take note of the new date, as normal academic activities will commence in earnest.

It also implored students to get hold of the new university calendar so that it would guide them as they will be no excuse for any student who ignores the resumption date.

