Absence of WAEC helmsman stalls Reps’ probe on conduct of midnight exams

The absence of the Head of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria stalled the investigative hearing initiated by the House of Representatives into the immediate and remote causes of the midnight conduct of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) across the country.

Following the refusal of the WAEC management team to honour the initial invitation sent to him to attend the investigative hearing scheduled for Thursday, 29th May 2025, the Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies, Hon. Oboku Oforji, issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the WAEC helmsman to appear, which was then rescheduled for Friday, 30th May 2025.

Speaking during the opening of the hearing, Hon. Oforji apologised to parents and all Nigerians for the unpleasant incidents witnessed in the ongoing WAEC examinations across the country.

He said: “In Jalingo, it was recorded that the examination started at about 12:00am. It is unfortunate that these incidents happened. The emotional trauma these children went through can only be imagined. As stakeholders, we owe the public a duty of care and we must not leave any stone unturned to prevent a future occurrence. However, this committee demands to know the immediate and remote causes of this anomaly. That is why this invitation is urgent. Parents and Nigerians need to know why their children’s lives were endangered. It is expected that WAEC, as a body, lives up to its responsibility of organising these examinations with high standards, diligence, and proper duty of care. There must not be an excuse, after all, monies were appropriated for the conduct of the examinations by Parliament. As a committee, we demand explanations. We do not need to cry over spilt milk, but as I said earlier, measures must be put in place to ensure there is no future occurrence.”

Addressing the lawmakers, however, WAEC’s Senior Assistant Registrar and Zonal Coordinator, Mr Ambrose Okelezo, explained that: “In admitting the conduct of the WAEC examination, I require the personal attendance of the head of the national office. Having risen from an emergency meeting with the Registrar and the heads of other national offices in other member countries, it is hoped that if the assignment is to terminate between yesterday, Thursday, and Saturday evening, he will be free, and he has pleaded with the Chairman and Committee to permit him to appear on Monday to give a full detail of the incident to the House. So he is not here right now, and I am presenting on his behalf.”

On the conduct of the exams and the challenges, he said: “Yes, the West African Examinations Council acknowledges the challenges currently being faced during the conduct of the School Candidates 2025 examination, including the delay in the timely conduct of English Language Paper 2.”

Trouble, however, started as some of the aggrieved lawmakers, including Hon. Awaji Nnombek Abiante (PDP-Rivers), interjected the Leader of the WAEC delegation. Hon. Abiante, who earlier described Rivers State as “the only state without democratic governance in Nigeria,” said: “Mr Chairman, Sir, he has just told us that he is not competent to speak to us. So what else is he doing? He is not competent to speak to us. He said the director, the head of whatever, will be here on Monday. So what else is he saying? He is not competent to speak to us. Because there are myriad issues, ranging from the fact that people in my village, where the government has never remembered, where there is no house with electricity, had to write exams up to 12am, 1am, and they were calling me from the village, to the issue that your logistics failed. You will leave your question papers in a Keke commercial vehicle, and the driver was using them to carry passengers from Rumukuta to Rumuala. You have failed. I don’t understand why, for a country of over 200 million Nigerians, the government cannot have competent hands to handle simple issues. I don’t know where they got this incompetence from. It’s either a glitch from INEC, a glitch from JAMB, and now this one, they will call it a glitch from WAEC. Nonsense. You are not competent—resign and go. You are not competent to speak to us today. I don’t want to get angry because I am not talking to your office.

I will speak to him. If it is Monday that you agree upon, I will be here, and I will speak to him. I had my exams, and they were not like this. It has never been this bad, and it is under the same condition that you are proposing to have composite computer-based tests. How many schools in this country have computers for their students? How many schools? How many schools in Nigeria have computers? Let alone students knowing what to do with them. He doesn’t sit down with great news for everybody and come to explain it to you. Horrible ambience. Horrible ambience.”

Despite attempts by Hon. Oforji to calm tensions, some lawmakers maintained that the embattled WAEC helmsman could neither dictate nor impose a date for his appearance before the Committee.

In his intervention, however, Hon. Oforji, who sought to pacify his colleagues, stated: “Calling for this meeting is very, very important at this point because Nigerians are interested in what led to this very unfortunate incident. It has never been this bad. Nigerians are interested.

“And all of us are aware of the trauma our children went through. But we should not be emotional. I want to seek the indulgence of the honourable members of this Committee—we should not be emotional. The issues are very, very painful, but we should examine and address them effectively.

“But I want to stress that let us not be emotional because the head of WAEC is coming on Monday. That is what the letter states.

“However, considering the circumstances leading to this situation and the importance of the exams currently taking place, yesterday was the day English was written—Wednesday, the day this issue surfaced. So, I believe this week’s papers are very important. Very, very important. We are aware of that.

“But we also acknowledge that the reason we summoned the head of WAEC and his team is due to the significance we attach to this examination. That is why. So, the Committee will determine whether we will proceed with you and your team or take a decision. This was clearly communicated to the head of WAEC and his team.”

In his remarks, Hon. Pascal Agbodike said: “Whatever is worth doing is worth doing well. Those present here are representatives of their head. And the head of WAEC has already written to us, confirming that he will appear in person on Monday. If we find that date acceptable, perhaps there is no need to engage with the proxy. Let us wait for that date so we can have a direct discussion. This is an important matter.

“Education is one of the most fundamental pillars—the foundation for the development of this country—and we are not taking it lightly. It is our duty, our collective responsibility, to address this issue so it does not recur.

“I understand that, for a candidate to sit the WAEC exam, certain fees must be paid. Those funds should be utilised, along with other resources, to ensure a properly conducted examination. But, as suggested, let us adjourn the meeting for another time.”

Also angered by the poor conduct of the ongoing SSCE nationwide, Hon. Billy Osawaru stated: “Mr Chairman, listening to my colleagues, I believe we already understand the mood and what needs to be addressed. As Hon Pascal just mentioned, what is worth doing is worth doing well.

“This national embarrassment—we are the people’s representatives. I do not think this is a matter we should take lightly. Otherwise, we would be seen as complicit. We must tread carefully. Since they have come, let us take it that they were sent to deliver a message—that the appropriate person will appear on Monday.

“What we should be discussing now, Mr Chairman, is whether this Committee accepts Monday as the date or wishes to request a different one. It is not necessary to prolong the discussion on whether we should engage with them or not. Procedurally, as parliamentarians, we know we will not hear them. We know, and we know they cannot provide answers. They are not the decision-makers in this matter. If we proceed today, it will be repetitive. When the Registrar or Chairman—whatever his official title—appears before us, they will not be able to offer meaningful responses. They cannot assist us at this moment.”

He therefore moved a motion, seconded by Hon. Abiante, stating: “Mr Chairman, my honourable colleagues, I move that we cannot entertain the WAEC staff before us today until the head of WAEC appears before us, based on the date the Committee decides. Mr Chairman, I so move.”

As a result, the hearing was adjourned to Monday, 2nd June 2025, at 2 o’clock.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE