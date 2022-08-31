Absence of ministers, others may stall timely passage of N19.76trn budget

Ongoing legislative activities on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper (FSP) suffered a major setback on Wednesday sequel to the absence of Ministers and heads of key revenue generating agencies, parastatals and Commissions before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

The lawmakers had during the scrutiny of financial documents of some of the MDAs invited to account for the utilisation of the multi-billion naira allocated to them in the 2022 Appropriation Act, expressed displeasure over the breach of provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and extant financial regulations as it relates to remittance of internally generated revenue.

In line with legislative practice, all the MDAs are to defend the 2022 Appropriation Act as well as present the proposed funds captured in the 2023-2025 MTEF/FSP.

The affected MDAs are Group Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG); Oil and Gas Free Zone; Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service; Nigeria Police Trust Fund; Nigeria College of Aviation Technology; Federal Ministry of Power, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading; Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board; Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Galaxy Backbone PLC, Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company, Nigeria Export-Import Bank, Nigeria Port Authority and Nigeria Shippers Council.

Also during the budget defence of the Nigeria Office of Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), the lawmakers queried the subhead on the total of N23 million spent on stationaries in the 2021 fiscal year and the remittance of an abysmal sum of N124 million out of the N499 million generated into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CFR).

While making his presentation, NOTAP Director General, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim disclosed that the agency generated about N499 million in 2021, but remitted N124 million to the CRF, representing 25 per cent of the IGR.

In his intervention, however, Hon. Olalekan Afolabi alleged that NOTAP like many others were only out to siphon government resources.

He said: “they know what that they are not supposed to remit 25 per cent. Look at their presentation which clearly shows that they know the right thing to do and are deliberately not doing it.

“If they are permitted under the law to spend that money, they should have budgeted for it. Look at the budget column, they wrote zero there meaning they did not budget for it, but under the actual, they spent almost everything that they generated.

“Until we begin to use a heavy hammer on these agencies, they will not comply. They knew the right thing to do, but they are not doing it. This report clearly shows that they knew what they are doing.”

On her part, Hon. Taiwo Oluga stressed the need for the Minister of Finance to direct all agencies to comply with the provisions of the Finance Act.

“She should continue to reiterate that where ever she finds herself. It appears there is conflicting information on remittances. We must stop our country from bleeding so that we can stop this borrowing. It is time we speak the language that the agencies understand.”

To this end, Hon. Stanley Olajide who frowned at the alleged financial recklessness of some of the MDAs urged the Committee to conduct a Status of Inquiry on NOTAP and all the affected MDAs.

He said: “we are not here to appropriate. If you have challenges in your operation, you ought to bring it to appropriation and not here.


“Right now, we are dealing with your performance. I will like for us to stop this because it appears we are going back and forth and this is not why we are here. Ours is to ensure that Nigerians are getting value for money.”

In his remarks, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon. Saidu Abdullahi who read Riot Act to the affected MDAs said: “we made this clear yesterday that ordinarily, we are supposed to be on recess, but because of the core importance of this exercise, we called off our recess to take up this national assignment. It is very unfortunate that while we are making this sacrifice, the agencies are not turning up as expected.

“The National Assembly will not take this lightly with the agencies. It is a call to national duty. We do not understand why they should shy away from responding to the responsibility imposed on them.

“It should be a point of note that all agencies that have been invited must cause appearance. Otherwise, we will rely on the power conferred on us by the constitution to make them responsible. This apathy is not something that should be acceptable to anybody and we will not accept it.

“We have agencies that are highly irresponsible. If this country is not working today, let it be out there so that Nigerians will know that it is on the shoulders of the MDAs. We have invited them for this all-important exercise, but unfortunately, most of them have shown apathy. We don’t know what they are afraid of, but it is a matter of responsibility.

“If you have willingly accepted the call for service, I don’t understand why you should shy away from taking responsibility. So, let it be known that we have agencies that are highly irresponsible. The responsibility for making this country work rest on the National Assembly and the Executive.

“We are doing our part of it, but unfortunately, we are not getting what we expect from the agencies.”

While reacting to the NOTAP presentation, Hon. Abdullahi said: “you are supposed to remit 100 per cent of your IGR because the government is bearing all your costs, except if you are telling us that you have grown to the level where you can stand on your own so that we will take you off the national budget.

“You don’t have the right to touch a single kobo of what you are generating. If you want to provide for your staff’s welfare, you can do that through the Salaries and Wages Commission. The law says that whatever you generate, you remit it 100 per cent.

“Your board cannot constitute itself into parliament because they don’t have the authority to make laws. We made laws here that you are supposed to comply with. Except if you are telling us that your board is superior to the National Assembly.”

