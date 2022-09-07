Absence of effective, reliable dispute resolution mechanism discourages investments ― Oyo CJ

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola, has attributed the absence of an effective and reliable dispute resolution mechanism as a major factor that discourages investments in developing countries, adding that the Oyo State judiciary is dedicated to providing cost-effective and efficient administration to all and sundry.

Justice Abimbola, who made this assertion on Wednesday during the Lagos Multi-Door Courthouse (LMDC) Mediator graduation ceremony for the Oyo State Multi-Door courthouse (OYSMDC) under the LMDC mediation skills training program and launch of Oyo State Multi-Door courthouse law and practice direction, added that it is one of the initiatives of the Oyo State judiciary to ensure effective and efficient administration of justice and strengthen the justice system.

Justice Abimbola represented by Justice Ladiran Akintola stated that the OYSMDC was created for efficient and effective administration of justice through the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to create a peaceful and enabling environment for human and economic development.

The Chief Judge who urged everyone to work together to raise the bar of the OYSMDC and make it a foremost ADR centre to beat in Nigeria, urged accredited mediators to uphold the code of conduct for mediators in the performance of their duties.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He explained that the principal role of mediation is to facilitate communication between disputing parties with the view to helping them reach a voluntary resolution to their dispute that is timely, fast and cost-effective.

According to him, the Oyo State Multi-Door Courthouse was created by the Oyo State Multi-Door Courthouse Law 2017 and was formally inaugurated by the former governor of the state, Late Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi on March 20, 2018, adding that “the Oyo State Multi-Door Courthouse is a court-connected Alternative Dispute Resolution centre that offers a wide range of alternative dispute resolution processes. The Multi-Door refers to various options available at the Oyo State Multi-Door Courthouse including mediation, arbitration, early neutral evaluation and other hybrid processes.”

He emphasised that one of the core objectives of OYSMDC is to provide user-friendly dispute resolution services that will aid amicable and timely resolution of disputes thereby decongesting the docket of the court and ensuring effective and efficient administration of justice since economic activities thrive in a peaceful society.

Also speaking, the Lagos Multi-Door Court House (LMDC) Governing Council Chairman, Justice Jumoke Pedro, said the LMDC was delighted to conduct the training and work with OYSMDC.

According to her, it was in keeping with their vision to be an indispensable brand name by providing superior dispute resolution services through court decongestion, easier access to justice and stakeholder involvement.





“Your participation in the LMDC Mediation Skills Training (MST) is a great opportunity to commence or re-energise your mediation practice with the appropriate mediation skills and ethical foundation for excellence in efficient dispute resolution,” she said.

While speaking on mediator ethics, the acting director of LMDC, Mrs Achere Cole, stated that the LMDC has been at the forefront of promoting ethical standards in mediation practice through the provision of qualitative access to justice, effective, timely and user-friendly ADR channels and the delivery of mediation skills training in line with international best practices.

“We enjoin all Multi-Door Courthouses to adopt codes of conduct and ethical guidelines for mediators to assist in the standardisation of the mediation practice,” she added.

Oyetola Vs Adeleke: The Waiting Game Continues

Absence of effective, reliable dispute resolution mechanism discourages investments ― Oyo CJ