Absence of defence witnesses stalls trial in murder of Kolade Johnson

The absence of two defence witnesses has stalled the trial of a dismissed police inspector, Ogunyemi Olalekan, accused of the murder of 35-year-old Kolade Johnson before an Ikeja High Court.

Ogunyemi who was attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS) of the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Command, allegedly shot Johnson on March 31, 2019, at a viewing center in Mangoro, Lagos.

Ogunyemi is facing a one-count charge of murder before Justice Adenike Coker.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at Onipetesi Estate, Mangoro area of Lagos.

The former police inspector was alleged to have unlawfully killed Johnson by shooting him with an AK47 rifle in the lower abdomen.

The offence is said to have contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

At Thursday’s proceedings, the defence counsel, Abayomi Omotubora, informed the court that the witnesses who are police officers were absent in court because they had not gotten clearance from police authorities.

According to him: “One of them said he needs to get clearance from the authorities while the other witness said he did not get the clearance because he is on special duties. One is in Port-Harcourt while the other is in Asaba.

“I have assurances from them that if the matter is adjourned, they will work towards coming to court at the next adjourned date,” he said.

Reacting, the lead state prosecutor, Adebayo Haroun, told the court that it was the second time the defence will be requesting for an adjournment due to the absence of the two witnesses.

The trial judge ordered the defence to ensure that their witnesses are in court on the next adjourned date.

Justice Coker also further remanded the defendant in the custody of the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

