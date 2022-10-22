Abraham Adegeye bags Samsung Austria endorsement deal

Another big win has been added to the shelves of Abraham Adegeye. The Austrian–based fashion model, musician, and social media influencer have just bagged an endorsement deal with Samsung Austria.

Those who have followed the progress and big wins of brand influencers would know that he has become a big factor in the modelling industry and beyond.

Abraham was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, but moved to Vienna, Austria along with his parents and siblings when he was 15, and ever since he has had a remarkable career with fashion being on top of his mind.

Abraham who discovered his passion for fashion at a young age was said to have inked the deal months back amid cheers from friends and family who have been his strong support base.

With his soaring and enviable influence on social media, he combines his modelling career with music because he thinks it’s a perfect fit since he loves Afrobeats a lot and would like to represent ‘his country in Europe’.

He enjoys making music in his free time, and he has made himself a name in the entertainment/fashion industry.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Gunmen Attack Apostle Suleiman, Kill Three Policemen, Two Drivers, One Other

The founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, was attacked in his home by some gunmen on Friday evening, killing three policemen, two drivers and a lady, believed to be the preacher’s housemaid…

Alaba International Market Shut Over Alleged Plot To Burn It

THE Alaba International Market, one of the biggest markets in Lagos State, has been shut indefinitely over an alleged plot to burn it. The closure of the market arose from a bloody faceoff between traders and transport union members on Wednesday…

Man Disguises As Woman, Befriends Amotekun Operative

A 20-year-old man, Opeyemi Tajudeen, who was arrested at Olomi Adejare, Academy area of Ibadan, Oyo State, for disguising as a female to attract attention from men and deceive them to get money…

Flood Endangers 2.5 Million Nigerians, UNICEF Cries Out





THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that more than 1.5 million children are at risk of malnutrition and drowning as a result of the devastating floods in Nigeria…

Abraham Adegeye bags Samsung Austria endorsement deal

We Will Cancel All Recent Appointments Made By Oyetola —Osun PDP

THE Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to nullify all recent appointments by the outgoing administration in the state immediately the governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke…

Abraham Adegeye bags Samsung Austria endorsement deal