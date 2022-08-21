About 353 inmates on death row in Kirikiri prison

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Lagos State, on Sunday said it had no fewer than 353 inmates currently on death row at its Kirikiri Custodial Centre.

The spokesperson of the Service, Mr Rotimi Oladokun, confirmed the number in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, about 210 inmates are also serving life jail terms.

He explained that there were five custodial centres in Lagos, namely: Ikoyi, Badagry, Kirikiri Female, Kirikiri Medium, and Kirikiri Maximum.

He said that the Ikoyi Custodial Centre was built to accommodate 800 inmates, however, currently, it hosts no fewer than 2 400 inmates.

“The Kirikiri Maximum Custodial Centre, built with the capacity of 1,006 inmates, now houses about 2,100 inmates,” he said.

Oladokun said that the Kirikiri Medium Custodial Centre which was built to host 5,930 inmates, has fewer inmates.

He explained that the offences committed by the inmates on death row varied.

“The offences included armed robbery; murder; treason; fabricating false evidence leading to the conviction to death of an innocent person; aiding the suicide of a child or lunatic; kidnapping, among others.”

(NAN)

