Aborted trip: Zamfara APC overwhelmed over supporters’ turnout to receive Buhari

Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it was overwhelmed by the turnout of the party’s supporters who came to receive President Muhammadu Buhari during the aborted trip to the state.

In a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Yusuf Idris Gusau, on Thursday said the turnout was very impressive as people abandoned their businesses and queued up on major streets waiting for the president since in the morning.

The statement noted bad weather conditions prevented the president from coming to the state.

Party chairman, Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani, thanked the people of the state for the love and support they showed in the aborted visit.

He said their unprecedented support in welcoming the president who was billed to commiserate with the people of the state over the recent attacks was heartwarming.

“We are very confident and hopeful that in spite of Mr President’s tight schedule, the visit will soon be rescheduled In Shaa Allah.

“It is also our hope and prayer that as usual, our people will continue to be supportive to the Matawalle-led APC administration in the state so that we can continue to garner more dividends of democracy,” the statement declared.