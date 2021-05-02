Abiru charges workers on revitalisation of country’s economy

A member of Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Shomolu Constituency 2, Rotimi Abiru, has charged Nigerian workers to rededicate themselves to the revitalisation of the country’s economy, urging them all not to allow self-serving individuals bent on causing division and disunity to infiltrate their ranks.

Abiru, who is the immediate Chief Whip of the 40-member parliament, made the call in a statement to commemorate May Day, even as he noted that individual and collective contribution was needed for the nation’s economy to bounce back for growth and development.

“It’s a fact that individual and collective contribution is needed for the nation’s economy to bounce back for growth and development,” he said.

This was just as he saluted Nigerian workers for their sacrifice and resilience especially at this trying time of the nation’s economy being challenged by security issues.

Abiru, while urging all Nigerian workers not to allow agents of disunity to infiltrate their ranks, reiterated his passion and commitment to always support efforts geared towards improving the remuneration and the general welfare of Nigerians, just as he wished them a Happy Workers Day.

