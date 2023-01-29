Abiola’s wife seeks foreign intervention over alleged assault by IGP, son

Wife of late MKO Abiola, Professor Zainab Duke Abiola has said she is seeking the intervention of several foreign countries to obtain justice over assault received by the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman and his son, Engineer Ibrahim Usman last year.

Mrs Abiola had last week address a press conference to herald the commencement of legal proceedings against the IG and his son, over allege assault earlier meted on her.

Professor Zainab Abiola in a statement signed by her secretary, Dr Jen Clarence and made available to journalists asked foreign based legal firms to commence international actions against Alkali Usman and his adopted son on the ground that the defamation she suffered was on global rem.

The statement said Mrs Abiola is seeking the intervention of senior lawyers from European Union, United States and the Commonwealth to file suits against Mr Alkali baba Usman, and his son in their individual capacities since it was a domestic matter.

“Many friends and colleagues in the legal profession called to show empathy when they read about my ordeals from Alkali Baba Usman and his son, Engineer Ibrahim Usman. They were highly infuriated and indicated their willingness to be part of the struggle to obtain justice from the dehumanization, molestation and disgrace in the hands of the IGP Alkali Usman in their various countries,” she said.

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola, however insisted that she has little or no problem with the Nigeria Police Force, but the person of Mr Alkali Baba Usman, who allegedly used his office as inspector general of police to commit attempted culpable homicide and defamation against her.

“The IGP Alkali Baba Usman and his son used the instrumentality of office of the police and tax payers money to perpetrate their evil act against me.

“I further wish to let the public know about the ordeal of the FCT commissioner of police, Mr Sunday Babaji who was maltreated for speaking the truth against Alkai usman and failing to dance to the tune of Alkali usman in framing me up. The Commissioner of police has been transferred to the war-torn Boko Haram infested areas. This was an unfortunate vendetta on the innocent man”, Professor Zainab Duke Abiola declared

Abiola’s wife further alleged that the earlier trumped up charges against her were all abated in the courts explaining that the charges “were Nonsense. Nonsensical. Nuisance. Null and void in a matter that never happened”.

The statement also said the court ordered all parties in the case to maintain status quo. “Therefore, there can be no arrest, abduction or kidnapping of the Plaintiffs.”