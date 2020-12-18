Abiodun warns Nigerians against acts that will trigger second wave of coronavirus

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appealed to Nigerians on the need to guide against acts that would trigger the second wave of coronavirus, saying the country was yet to recover fully from the first wave.

Abiodun said this in his address during the State organised Christmas Carol and Service of Nine Lessons, held on Thursday, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

He described the outgoing year as turbulent and full of uncertainty as the Covid-19 Pandemic has succeeded in dislocating the nation’s socio-economic activities of the country this year.

The governor disclosed that the second wave was real, as more than 1000 new cases had been recorded so far across the country in the few days, stressing the need for the people not to lose guard, but continue in observing the laid down protocols to contain the pandemic.

He noted that despite the pandemic, his administration was able to implement its policies on infrastructure, social well-being, education, youth development and agriculture, attributing successes recorded so far to the unflinching support of the people.

Abiodun pointed out that his administration was able to sustain its leading role in the production of poultry, eggs, cassava and rice in the South West, saying that the resilience of his government not to succumb to the pandemic, was not left unnoticed.

“We have done so well in agriculture, we remain the number one State in the production of cassava, number one State in the production of eggs, number one in the production of poultry, we are the number one state in the production of rice in the South West, all these we managed to either attain or sustain despite the pandemic.

“The pandemic afforded us the opportunity to further support our farmers with various inputs, all our efforts have not gone unnoticed because we won the Governor of the year in affordable housing and agriculture and the Parents Teachers Association also gave us the administration of the year in education,” he said.

Abiodun while commending youths in the State for speaking out during the recent protest to end the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the country, expressed delight at the way the youths in State went about their protest by not looting and turning to miscreants overnight, assuring of constant dialogue with the youths while commending the traditional rulers for the role they played during the protest.

“I must not fail to mention and appreciate the Ogun State youths for the way they conducted themselves during the EndSARS protest, I am glad that Ogun State youths also said we are not also happy, we are also hungry, but, we are not looters, we are not miscreants and I think that is something that is very profound and we have responded immediately with the set up of the Ogun Youth Empowerment Scheme which would enable us to take 5,000 of our youths by placing them on immediate benefits while we train them on different trades.

“My promise to them is that we are not going to leave them, we are going to continue to dialogue with them, I will ensure that we continue to empower our traditional institutions who were very helpful during the trying times of the EndSARS protest,” he said.

Governor Abiodun while urging the people to be compassionate to one another during this Yuletide, admonished them to celebrate with moderation and be responsible in their actions, as Christmas was all about love and sharing.

“Christmas is a season of love, it is a season where you must show each other compassion, let us go out of our way to be nice to one another, it has been a very tough year, a year where people have lost their jobs, a year where businesses have closed down, let us find ways and means to touch other people by being kind to them, this is the true essence of Christmas.

“But let us ensure that as we celebrate this year, let us celebrate with moderation, let us be responsible in this year’s celebration, we need to be responsible, this is not the time to play Russian roulette with our lives,” he said.

In his sermon titled, “Why did Jesus come”, the South West Regional Co-ordinator of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Reuben reading from the books of Luke, Chapter 2 verse 7 and John, chapter 1, verse 11 said that some people misconstrued Christmas as a season to merry and exchange gifts.

The cleric noted that though the season meant different things to different people, the reason for the season was for Jesus Christ to give life by paying the debt for sinners.

He blamed the nation’s leaders for plunging the nation into its current socio-economic and political travails, urging the people to always be reminded that they are alive because of God’s mercy and grace.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Abiodun warns Nigerians Abiodun warns Nigerians

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Abiodun warns Nigerians Abiodun warns Nigerians

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE