In a groundbreaking moment for Nigerian football, Remo Stars Football Club has secured their first-ever Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title, a triumph that has sent waves of excitement across the nation. This historic victory, sealed with a tense 1-0 win against Niger Tornadoes on April 27, 2025, owes much to the unwavering support of Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, whose leadership and encouragement have been pivotal in the club’s journey to the top.

Governor Abiodun has emerged as a central figure in this achievement, not as a player or coach, but as a dedicated patron of sports in Ogun State. Following the win, he was quick to celebrate the team’s success, issuing a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade. “Remo Stars has consistently pushed for the best with an enviable patriotic tendency since its formation,” Abiodun said. “Their dexterity and capacity have earned them not only the 2024-2025 NPFL title but also promotion to the elite league four years ago.” His words reflect the pride and optimism this victory has sparked in the region.

The Road to Victory

The decisive match against Niger Tornadoes was a nail-biter. With the scoreline deadlocked, substitute Olamilekan Adedayo became the hero of the hour, scoring a breathtaking goal in the 84th minute to clinch the title for Remo Stars. The win pushed the team to 68 points with a fulltime prediction and an unbeatable lead over second-placed Rivers United, who trailed by ten points with only three games remaining. This victory wasn’t just a single-game triumph—it was the culmination of a season marked by grit, strategy, and teamwork.

Remo Stars’ success carries extra weight in Nigerian football history. It’s the first time a privately-owned club has won the NPFL since Udoji United in 1996, and it ends a 25-year title drought for Southwest clubs, the last being Julius Berger in 2000. The significance of this milestone has not been lost on fans, players, or officials alike.

Governor Abiodun’s Role

Beyond the pitch, Governor Abiodun’s influence has been a game-changer. His administration has prioritized sports development in Ogun State, channeling resources and support to clubs like Remo Stars. This backing has helped transform the team from a promising outfit into champions. Abiodun’s vision is clear: to elevate sports as a source of pride and unity for the state. “This victory is a clear reflection of the profound trait of Ogun State as the first in all areas of success,” he stated, urging other local clubs to follow Remo Stars’ example.

The governor’s support has fostered an environment where talent can thrive. Remo Stars, founded in 2004 by Kunle Soname as FC Dender and later rebranded in 2011, has benefited from this focus on youth development and infrastructure. Based in Ikenne, the club has built a reputation for nurturing young players and maintaining a disciplined, structured approach to the game.

A Team Built on Resilience

Head coach Daniel Ogunmodede, nicknamed ‘Ijaball,’ has been the architect of this triumph. With experience as an assistant coach at Portuguese club Feirense, Ogunmodede brought a blend of defensive solidity and midfield control to Remo Stars. His leadership, paired with the dedication of captain Junior Nduka—who has been with the club since 2018—turned dreams into reality. “It’s an amazing feeling,” Nduka said after the win. “We’ve been building this team for years, and to finally become champions is something that will stay with me forever.”

The celebrations have been electric. Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen donated N10 million to the team, while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu praised their “hard work, discipline, and unyielding spirit.” Social media has been abuzz with clips of the victory, including this standout moment:

Looking Ahead

With the NPFL title in hand, Remo Stars now set their sights on the CAF Champions League, where they’ll represent Nigeria on the continental stage. It’s a daunting challenge, but one the team is ready to tackle. For Governor Abiodun and the people of Ogun State, this victory is more than a sporting achievement—it’s a symbol of what’s possible with determination and support.

As the dust settles on this historic win, Remo Stars’ story stands as a beacon of hope for Nigerian football, proving that with the right leadership—both on and off the field—greatness is within reach.