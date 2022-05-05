Abiodun gives 38 permanent secretaries brand new official vehicles

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has given 38 permanent secretaries appointed by his administration and those appointed by the last government brand new official vehicles.

Abiodun while speaking at the official presentation of the cars to the beneficiaries said the Permanent Secretaries deserved the gesture and more because they have contributed immensely to the successes of his administration and the gesture was to appreciate them for their dedication.

Abiodun who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, called on the Permanent Secretaries to continue to imbibe entrepreneurial skills that will make the agencies of government more viable saying “we are on a long journey together. I urge you to deploy an entrepreneurial sense in your duties so that the government can make more impact.

The Governor said the state had great potential which his administration was set to unlock to further improve the fortunes of the state in order to make life more comfortable for the people.





He urged the Top government officials to continue to support and cooperate with his administration saying any house divided against itself cannot stand. It would be recalled that the Governor had informed in his speech delivered on the 2022 May Day celebration that his administration has procured official cars for all the Permanent Secretaries – those appointed by this administration and those appointed by the immediate past administration and are still in service.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretaries, Chairman Body of Permanent Secretaries who is also the Permanent Secretary, Mr Kola Fagbohun expressed gratitude to the Dapo Abiodun-led administration “for yet another welfare package of brand new officials cars at a period of great financial challenges at all tiers of government in our polity.”

Fagbohun pledged continued support to the government towards moving the state forward to an enviable reference point for more impactful governance.

