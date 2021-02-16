Abiodun, five northern governors to hold stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and five governors from the northern part of the country will on Tuesday hold a stakeholders’ meeting to find lasting solution to security challenges poised by attacks by armed herdsmen on inhabitants of Yewaland.

The governor disclosed this on Monday night during his visits to some areas under the siege of attackers, saying the meeting is imperative to ensure that the country remained one indivisible nation.

Inhabitants of Asa, Igbooro, Agbon-Ojodu, Ibeku, Moro, Kodera and Ijale-Ketu have witnessed attacks by the herdsmen in the past few weeks.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday), there will be a stakeholders meeting where my fellow governors from about five Northern states, some of whom are Fulanis, will be in Abeokuta to discuss on the way forward.

“We are Nigerians and we should find a way to leave together, we shouldn’t be killing ourselves, nobody should make the killing of others a priority, nobody should kill the cows of others, while the cow of some people shouldn’t be feeding on the crops of farmers. All these will be discussed tomorrow,” he said.

Abiodun, while urging the people of the areas to be patient with his administration, assured that his administration would take care of all the medical expenses of the injured as well as compensate those who lost their properties to the attack.

“All those at the hospital will be taken care of by the state government; all those who lost their properties will be compensated, the Commissioner for Special Duties will be back to look at those who lost their properties and they will be compensated,” he said.

While assuring the people of the area that they would soon start to feel the presence of security operatives that would be stationed in the axis, the governor added that the security operatives that would comprise men of the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, Civil Defence, State Security Service and local hunters would be well equipped with vehicles, motorcycles and Communication gadgets.

Earlier in his remarks, the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, while appreciating the people for their patience and tolerance, assured them that the security taskforce to be sent to curb the menace of the herdsmen in the area would reside permanently in the area.