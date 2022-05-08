Abiodun, Ezekwesili, Somefun, Iluyomade, others celebrate late Pastor Dare Adeboye’s legacy

THE passing of the late son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Dare Adeboye marked a year on May 4, but event did not go unnoticed as the cleric was remembered in a unique way as notable icons, church and family honoured him with a launch of Dare Adeboye Foundation.

The event which took place at the Emmanuel Park, Redemption Camp, was graced by the wife of the Ogun State governor, Bamidele Abiodun; an economic policy expert and advocate for transparency, Obiageli Ezekwesili; Managing Director of Unity Bank, Oluwatomi Somefun; Intercontinental Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility (CRS) of the church and head of His Love Foundation, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade; representatives of the MTN management, captains of industry and other.

The gathering celebrated the life and times of the late cleric as it also reflected the many impacts PD, as he is fondly called, in populating the kingdom of God as well as empowering the youths.

The keynote speaker, Ezekwesili, noted that Pastor Dare was not narrow-minded and understood the power of connection, which he exhibited in his time, just as she charged the young generation that beauty alone is not enough, but being productive and influencing lives positively produce legacies.

“I shared a mutual fondness with Pastor Dare Adeboye for Nigeria and the young people. There are many dots scattered; if only we can connect them in the church, we will achieve more,” she added.

In his tribute, the brother of the deceased, Leke Adeboye, expressed how much he missed his late brother, just as he expressed his love for him and promised to uphold his legacy.





The gathering also formally immortalised Pastor Dare with the launch of a foundation in his name tagged, “Dare Adeboye Foundation.”

The brains behind the foundation noted that the initiative was part of the efforts to establish Pastor Dare’s legacy and impact initiative, created both to immortalise the charismatic philanthropist and kingdom giant. The foundation also aims to further his vision and deep commitment to impacting lives, communities, and nations in Africa.