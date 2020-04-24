Abiodun charges Muslims on piety as Ramadan begins

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has enjoined Muslims to take full advantage of the Holy month of Ramadan in renewing their faith in Allah and engage themselves only in activities that are in consonance with the essence of the month.

Abiodun said the fast should purify and spiritually rejuvenate the souls, serve as a reminder about the tenets of Islam, instil empathy about the conditions of those less fortunate in the society and the need for generosity, and provide a veritable opportunity to earn bountiful rewards for all acts of worship.

He urged the Muslims to use this year’s Ramadan, which is peculiar coming at a time of an unprecedented global coronavirus pandemic, to seek divine mercies and intervention to halt the spread of the virus and heal the afflicted.

Whilst noting that the virus has regrettably created the need to impose some measures, including social distancing on the society, which will prevent the Muslims from the usual congregational activities in mosques and other places, such as Tarawih, Tafsir, lecture sessions and feast in the evening with friends and well-wishers at the time of breaking the fast (Iftar), the social distancing does not in any way diminish the essence of the Holy Month, the reward of the fast and the efficacy of the supplication of the individual Muslim, wherever he or she may be.

“We may be socially distant, our hearts are not constrained from reaching and looking out for each other and Almighty God is present everywhere and indeed closer to each of us than our jugular veins”, the governor said.

He appreciated the various communities in Ogun State for the peaceful coexistence, demonstration of understanding of the need for the measures to fight our common enemy (coronavirus), and the support to flatten the curve of the spread of the pandemic.

The governor, once again, urged all the residents to continue to adhere to all public safety regulations, observe personal hygiene and cooperate with Government in the fight against the pandemic.

The governor concluded by praying that the efforts and supplications of the faithful in this Holy month of Ramadan be accepted by Allah (SWT) as acts that are pleasing to Him and wished all citizens and residents of the state Ramadan Kareem.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE