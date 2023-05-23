Nigerian policymakers have been advised to work towards the United Nation’s (UN) move to introduce a safer and better transportation system that will guarantee safety for its citizens and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The advice was given by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta state, Mr. Eshiet Udeme Bassey while speaking on the activities lined up to celebrate the seventh United Nations Global Road Safety Week, with the theme, “Sustainable Transport,”

According to him, it was imperative for Nigeria to tag along as the world gradually shifts from fuel vehicles to electric systems for a sustainable transport system that would provide safety, accessibility and environmentally friendly transport in the country.

He said that the whole essence of the celebration was to make every country have its sustainable transport system, adding that the present transportation system in the country has posed serious danger including incessant accidents and the attendant loss of lives, and gas emissions.

According to him, “Because of the frightening data of road clashes and others occasioned by fuel vehicles, there is an urgent need for us to move away from a system that would always damage the public via dangerous emissions of burning of fuel in vehicles and gas emissions. ”

“We are celebrating the seventh United Nations Global Road Safety Week, the whole essence is to make sure we have a sustainable transport system in the world. We are looking at trains, ships and other electric mobilities which the United Nations want to introduce to the people, even though we have been able to surmount the trend of road clashes.”

The Commander said stakeholders in the transport sector have been educated on the need to move towards the direction of a sustainable transport system which according to him will engender a safer and more friendly environment.

He advised vehicle drivers to allow passengers in their vehicles to have a say because passengers need to be taken from one point to another successfully and safely too.

