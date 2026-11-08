Abiara’s gobal gospel mission earns fresh recognitions

RETIREMENT from active service as General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide has not slowed Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara’s evangelistic mission, which continues to reach congregations across Nigeria and beyond.

His recent honours, including the CAC President’s Legacy Award at the 50th anniversary celebration of the church’s expansion across North and South America, have renewed attention to his decades of evangelism, church planting and contribution to the global growth of Nigerian Christianity.

The recognition add to the honours and acknowledgements he has received over the years, reflecting his enduring influence on the church, commitment to evangelism and contribution to spreading the gospel beyond Nigeria.

For Abiara, the awards go beyond personal achievements, celebrating his pioneering evangelistic work, visionary leadership, sacrificial service and enduring contributions to church growth, ministerial development and Christian institutions.

Among his recent honours is an Excellence Award presented by CAC International Miracle Centre, Agbala-Itura, in Winnipeg, Canada, in recognition of his dedicated leadership, ministerial service and contributions to spiritual growth and Christian fellowship in Winnipeg and beyond.

Abiara began his ministerial journey in 1963, joining the Christ Apostolic Church at a time when indigenous Pentecostal Christianity was expanding through prayer, revival meetings, evangelism and church planting.

His early years in ministry shaped his reputation as a preacher committed to taking the gospel beyond established church structures and reaching communities with the Christian message. Through preaching, prayer programmes and revival meetings, he gradually built a ministry that would extend beyond Nigeria’s borders.

As General Evangelist, Abiara served within the leadership structure of one of Nigeria’s historic indigenous Christian denominations, contributing to a tradition of evangelists whose ministries helped define the CAC’s spiritual identity and commitment to soul-winning.

His retirement, however, did not mark the end of his calling. Rather, it brought his formal denominational assignment to a close while allowing him to continue preaching, engaging Christian institutions and advancing the work of the ministry he founded.

That distinction remains central to his continuing relevance. While retirement often signals reduced public engagement for many religious leaders, Abiara has remained associated with Christian gatherings, evangelistic initiatives and church development.

His continued service underscores the enduring principle that while ecclesiastical offices have defined tenures, the calling to serve God and humanity transcends retirement.

Beyond evangelism and church planting, Abiara has invested in Christian training and leadership development. In 1984, he founded Christ International Evangelical Ministry, an interdenominational evangelical organisation, and subsequently established Christ International Divinity College, where he serves as chancellor.

For a ministry with international ambitions, leadership development is essential. Ministers serving across countries must be equipped to preserve their organisation’s spiritual vision while responding to the needs of their respective communities.

Abiara’s involvement in evangelism and theological education therefore reflects a broader contribution to church development. His work has extended beyond revival preaching to creating platforms for ministerial training, leadership formation and the continuity of Christian service.

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The series of recognitions he has received also underscores the importance of preserving the history of Nigerian Christian missions abroad. As churches expand across continents, documenting the contributions of pioneering evangelists helps younger generations appreciate the sacrifices, vision and collective efforts behind the institutions they inherit.

Abiara’s ministry has equally embraced an interdenominational dimension. Through Christ International Evangelical Ministry and engagements beyond his immediate denominational setting, he has maintained a platform for sharing the gospel with different congregations and Christian communities.

For the CAC and the wider Christian community, his journey offers an important lesson in evaluating the contributions of veteran ministers. The true measure of a legacy lies not merely in the honours received or the crowds gathered at revival meetings, but in the congregations established, leaders nurtured and institutions sustained beyond the founder’s official tenure.

Abiara’s continued recognition at home and abroad provides an opportunity to reflect on the enduring impact of his decades of ministry, from evangelism and church planting to leadership development and international Christian engagement.

Ultimately, his legacy will be measured not only by the offices he occupied or the awards bestowed on him, but also by the lives influenced, churches established, ministers mentored and institutions strengthened through his work.

For a man whose ministry began in 1963, retirement has ended an official chapter without bringing his evangelistic mission to a close. The honours he continues to receive in Nigeria and abroad reflect the enduring impact of his ministry and the influence of a Nigerian evangelist whose commitment to spreading the gospel has crossed generations and international boundaries.