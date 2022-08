As Abia State marks 31st anniversary since its creation, politicians have been admonished to desist from making inflammatory utterances in the interest of the state.

The former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Kalu handed down this charge while congratulating the government and people on the occasion of the 31st year anniversary of the creation of the state.

Kalu while commending indigenes and residents for their selflessness, resilience and dedication to the growth and progress of the state, urged the political class to live up to expectations.

The Senate Chief Whip cautioned against hate speech and campaigns of calumny, adding that development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

In a statement he issued, Kalu expressed appreciation to Abians for their support before, during and after his stint as governor, noting that he will continue to champion the cause of the people.

According to him, ” I join the good people of Abia State in celebrating the 31st anniversary of the creation of the state.

“It is a good opportunity to reflect on the past in a bid to forge ahead.





“The political class must shun selfish ambitions and make the development of the state a top priority.

“I urge politicians to desist from making inflammatory utterances in the interest of the state” and called on Abians to be steadfast, resilient and selfless in their endeavours.”