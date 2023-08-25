Proceedings at the State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Government Properties and Funds, on Thursday, witnessed a setback as petitioners and their lawyers were not around to present their cases.

This was even as respondents who were duly served notice of put up appearances.

Reacting to the development, the Counsel to the Panel, Chief H N Duruoha and the Clerk of the panel, Mrs Cordelia Austin informed the panel that some of the respondents and parties involved were participating in the ongoing State Government physical verification Exercise taking place at International Conference Center Umuahia.

In her remarks, the Chairman of the Panel of Inquiry, Justice Florence Duruoha-Igwe (Rtd) cautioned all parties involved against delay in their activities, adding that the earlier petitioners and their respondents as well as those concerned are fully served the better of the Panel to execute its assignment.

Justice Duruoha-Igwe said that the understanding will enable all parties involved to get prepared and attend the sitting of the panel with the necessary documents and requirements, stressing that the panel is mindful of its timeline.

The panel adjourned to the eighth and twenty ninth of September, 2023.

