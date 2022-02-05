Abia State restricts movement of heavy vehicles after trailer kills 6 in Aba market

Abia State Government says it has restricted the daily movement of heavy vehicles in the state.

This comes as the Abia State government has stated that the closure of the Waterside abattoir and Ahia Udele market in Aba is permanent after a trailer that killed six people after it rammed into the market in Aba last Thursday.

The State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who met with traders of the closed markets recenlty in Umuahia informed them that the closure as directed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is aimed at safeguarding life and preservation of public health.

However, the Commissioner for Transport, Chief Godswill Uche Nwanoruo, disclosed that the Governor Ikpeazu had also given approval for the ministry to regulate the movement of articulated vehicles from February 14, 2022.

According to him, “From the said date, no truck/trailer would be allowed to ply roads in Umuahia and Aba metropolis between the hours of 6am to 9pm, so as to curtail the incessant road accidents caused by these vehicles”.

Inaugurating a Special Duty Task Force on Transport, the commissioner charged the members to see the opportunity as one to serve ‘Abians’ and urged them not to be uncivil in their job.

He intimated them that their appointment came as a result of the need to restore sanity, as well as clear obstructions from Abia roads, urging them not to misuse the opportunity.

“They will ensure Abia roads, particularly roads in Aba, Umuahia, and Ohafia are rid of obstructions so that the roads can be safe for everyone,” he said.

“We must ensure we have good road networks in Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia,” he said, adding that security agencies would be working with the Taskforce to ensure full compliance.