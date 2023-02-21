Leaders of the various markets in Abia South Senatorial District, including Committee, Zonal and Line leaders, have endorsed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for Senate and Chief Okey Ahiwe for Governor in the forthcoming elections.

While speaking at a well attended event held in Aba, representative of the traders, Chief Lucky Akabueze who doubles as the ASMATA President, extolled the Governor for being a trader-friendly leader who has always fought for their welfare, and also described Chief Okey Ahiwe as a leader whose time has come.

The traders who came in their numbers displayed their PVCs which they renamed “OVI PVC” and urged all traders in Abia state regardless of their state of origin to turn out en masse with their family members on February 25th to vote for the Governor who has the capacity to redeem the glory of Abia South at the senate stating that they believe firmly in him.

Responding, a highly elated Ikpeazu described the gesture of the traders as gratifying and an acknowledgement of the work he has done in the past 8 years to improve their welfare. He vowed to take up the Aba-Ikot Ekpene and Aba-Port Harcourt federal roads with the relevant federal agencies within his first 4 years in office to ensure that the federal government reconstructs the roads.

According to him, “I’ve lived here with you and together we have battled to reposition Aba to ensure that your businesses grow in leaps and bounds.

“There is nothing you have asked me to do that I haven’t done for you, and even now, I am still working to further improve your welfare. As we speak I am laying final asphalt along Faulks to enable you have smoother access to Ariaria.

“By endorsing me today, you have given me the wings to fly to Abuja and bring home more dividends of democracy to you. I have never failed you and will never fail you because you are the reason I wake up everyday to work hard.

“I thank you for the endorsement which I know you mean because you believe in my vision and mission in government”.

In his remarks, the state commissioner for trade and investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, thanked the traders for the massive support they have shown to Governor Ikpeazu over the years and assured that the Governor will continue to work for them in Abia and from Abuja when the time comes. He therefore called on the traders to turn out in their numbers to ensure a landslide victory for the Governor on Saturday.