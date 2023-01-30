Abia PDP zones vacant guber seat to Ikonne’s hometown

The Party urged members to support the decision of the Party caucus and…

Following the death of the Abia PDP gubernatorial candidate Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne on January 25, 2022, and the subsequent directive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days to replace him, members of the Abia PDP State Caucus met weekend and zoned the vacant guber seat to Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, the home LGA of the late Prof. Uche Ikonne.

This was as the Abia PDP has fixed February 4th for the primary election to nominate a new candidate to replace the late Prof. Uche Ikonne

Elder Abraham Amah, the Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary said the decision to replace the late candidate was taken after a meeting of the Abia PDP State Caucus whose membership was drawn from across the State including Abia North, Ikwuano/Umuahia, Ukwa East and Ukwa West Local Government areas.

Among those present at the meeting were the State Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, former governor of Abia State Senator Theodore A. Orji, the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Engr. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji and the other two senatorial candidates of the PDP, namely Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Col. Austin Akobundu respectively.

Also present at the meeting were the Statutory members of the Abia PDP State Caucus except one who sent in an apology for his absence.

The Party urged members to support the decision of the Party caucus and work towards a successful primary election.

The party called on all interested aspirants to collect Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the PDP Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja, stating that the sale of both forms begins on Friday, January 27 and ends on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The screening of aspirants, he said will hold at the PDP National Headquarters on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The party also urged aspirants to present themselves to the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Abia PDP on Friday, February 2, 2023, at the State Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia.





The Party called on members to remain vigilant and expect more information and briefings from the Publicity Department of the State Party Secretariat, Umuahia.