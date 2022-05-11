Abia PDP Working Committee suspends state secretary over comment on delegate election

The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia State chapter on Tuesday suspended its Publicity Secretary, Barr. David Iroh.

Insider information alleged that Iroh was suspended over the interview he granted that the Abia PDP 3-man delegate election did not hold in the state as rumoured in some quarters close to Government House that the election held.

According to the source, the suspension was following instruction from Government House for standing on the path of Truth regarding the unsuccessful conduct of the 3-man ad-hoc delegate election in Abia State and daring to speak out and set the records straight.”

The State Secretary had on the weekend revealed the true situation, stating that the 3-man Ad-hoc delegate election was held in Abia.

The report indicated that the meeting of the enlarged state executive included local government chairmen.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Abia PDP Working Committee Abia PDP Working Committee

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Abia PDP Working Committee