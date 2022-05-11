Abia PDP Working Committee suspends state secretary over comment on delegate election

By Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia
The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia State chapter on Tuesday suspended its Publicity Secretary, Barr. David Iroh.

Insider information alleged that Iroh was suspended over the interview he granted that the Abia PDP 3-man delegate election did not hold in the state as rumoured in some quarters close to Government House that the election held.

According to the source, the suspension was following instruction from Government House for standing on the path of Truth regarding the unsuccessful conduct of the 3-man ad-hoc delegate election in Abia State and daring to speak out and set the records straight.”

The State Secretary had on the weekend revealed the true situation, stating that the 3-man Ad-hoc delegate election was held in Abia.

The report indicated that the meeting of the enlarged state executive included local government chairmen.

