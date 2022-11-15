Abia PDP, Ikpeazu mourn death of former party chairman, Ndidi Okereke

Abia State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu have expressed their sympathy over the death of a former Abia state chairman of the PDP, Sir Ndidi Okereke on Monday.

Okereke, from Umunneochi LGA, was a former chairman of the party in the state, former Board Chairman of Federal Medical Center, FMC Umuahia and zonal stakeholder of Uchendiabia Campaign Organization until his death.

In s statement by Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu expressed his deep shock at the news of the death of the former State Chairman of the PDP and “a political leader of note in the State, Chief Ndidi Okereke”.

The Governor described the news of the death as “heartbreaking, utterly depressing and almost unbelievable, judging from the fact that the now Late Chief Okereke has been very active in affairs of government in the last couple of weeks”.

Ikpeazu further described the Late Chief Ndidi Okereke as “a first-class political leader, administrator and a passionate Abian”.

According to the Governor, “Chief Ndidi Okereke played key stabilizing roles in the politics of Abia State. A man of peace and an advocate of reconciliation, Chief Okereke was an integral part of practically all moves that brought peace and stability to the party and the State. He was the Political Leader in Umunneochi LGA and one of the most experienced politicians in the State.

“Chief Ndidi Okereke was a master in the art of quiet but effective political diplomacy and his death has dealt a major blow to the PDP in the State and overall political development in the State”.

In a press release by Hon. Elder Abraham Amah, Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary, the party said “It is with a heavy heart that the Chairman of the Abia PDP Rt. Hon. Alwell Asiforo Okere on behalf of the Abia PDP regrets to announce the sudden death of one of its finest gentlemen and a former State Chairman of our Party, Chief Ndid Okereke who passed on to eternity in the early hours of today, Monday, November 14, 2022.

“An accomplished Pharmacist, Chief Ndidi Okereke was considered as a bridge between the Old and New Breed politicians and doubled as the Chairman of the Contact and Mobilization sub-Committee of the 2023 Abia PDP Campaign Council and the Party’s State Reconciliation Committee.

“He was a reliable, strong ally and a strategic partner of the State governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu who is shattered by the news of the sudden demise of the ever jovial Ndidi Okereke as he was fondly called by all”.

According to him, The sudden death of Chief Okereke is a great loss to his immediate family, the good people of Umunneochi, Abia North, Abia State and the entire PDP family and he will be greatly missed by all.

Following his death, the Abia PDP has made a major adjustment to its scheduled programmes for Tuesday, November 15, 2022, as the Party Secretariat would remain closed on that day as a mark of respect for the deceased.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE