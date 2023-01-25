Abia PDP governorship candidate, Ikonne’s death, a big blow ― PDP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it received with great shock the “devastating news: of the sudden death of the party’s candidate on March 11, 2023 governorship election in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne, describing it as a big blow not only to the party but also to the state and nation in general.

His demise was confirmed in a statement issued Wednesday by his son, Dr Chikezie Uche-Ikonne, on behalf of the family, noting that he died at the National Hospital, Abuja at about 4 am after a brief illness.

The statement read: “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 at 4 am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests from which he didn’t recover.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.”

In its reaction, the main opposition party said in a statement by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary: “Alas our hearts bleed; Prof. Ikonne’s death is indeed a big blow not only to the PDP family but also to Abia State and the nation in general.”

The statement described the late party flag bearer as an outstanding and committed member of the PDP who contributed to the continued success of the party in Abia State and the country.

It added: “He was a committed patriot, very brilliant academician, seasoned optometrist and excellent administrator, who gave himself to the service of his people and humanity, and for which the people of Abia State were resolved to elect him as Governor of Abia State.

“The National Leadership of the PDP deeply commiserates with the family of Prof. Ikonne, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the Abia State Chapter of the PDP as well as the entire people of Abia State and prays to God to console us all and grant eternal rest to the faithful departed.

“The NWC calls on all leaders, members and supporters of our great Party as well as the people of Abia State to remain prayerful for Prof. Ikonne’s family, the PDP and Abia State for this irreparable loss.





“The NWC directs that the PDP flags at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja be flown at half-mast in mourning of the death of this outstanding Nigerian.”

On how the later gubernatorial candidate may be replaced, the PDP spokesman told the Tribune Online on the phone that the party will look at the provision of the law and abide by it.

